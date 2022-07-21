ATLANTA — Near the beginning of his opening statement at Southeastern Conference media days, Bryan Harsin brought up one of the most dramatic storylines of the college football offseason.

“I know some of you out there looking at me didn't expect me to be here at this time,” Harsin said Thursday. “I'm going to dive into that here in just a second, address the gorilla in the room.”

The animal was Harsin’s questionable job security. One season into his tenure, drama engulfed the Auburn football team, leading to an internal investigation in February by university leadership. The probe lasted a week.

“There was an inquiry,” Harsin said. “It was uncomfortable. It was unfounded. It presented an opportunity for people to personally attack me, my family, and also our program. And it didn't work.”

Harsin survived, letting him coach a second season this fall. He’ll try to prove he can move the program in the right direction. In his first season after replacing Gus Malzahan, Auburn started 6-2 before losing its last five games.

But more concerning than the 6-7 record — or perhaps a cause of the team’s collapse and first losing season since 2012 — Auburn experienced a shocking amount of upheaval during the offseason. Harsin replaced multiple assistants, and his first choice for a new offensive coordinator left after a month with the team. Eighteen players transferred, according to AL.com.

As turmoil continued, current and former players used social media in February to criticize and defend Harsin. The posts prompted Auburn to release a statement that said: “We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.”

It was a chaotic period, and the players found out about the inquiry as they left an offseason workout.

“Holy crap,” senior edge rusher Derick Hall said. “Things can flip in the blink of an eye.”

A group of them, including Hall, talked to the board of trustees and school officials to support Harsin. They continued to train through the rest of the investigation, unsure about the fate of their coach.

“We want him here,” Hall said. “We took every precaution, every necessary step to have him here with us.”

“We stood behind him like he would do us,” junior running back Tank Bigsby said.

Harsin remained Auburn’s head coach at the end of the probe, vowing to make any necessary changes within the building. He said he needed to improve his communication and relationships with players and coaches.

“There was a silver lining in all of this,” Harsin said. “What I saw from our players and our coaches was leadership opportunities for them to step up, which is exactly what they did. You got a chance to see guys provide leadership. You got a chance to see coaches provide leadership.”

Auburn’s players at media days agreed that the episode brought the team closer together instead of causing more fractures to form within the program. In a way, they said, the idea of losing their head coach one year into his contract made them close ranks.

“We bought into one thing, and that was bring Coach Harsin back because we believe in what he's doing,” senior tight end John Samuel Shenker said. “When that happened and we finally got him back, it was kind of like something was lifted off our shoulders. We were able to go out and play ball, and that's all we want to do is play ball for Coach Harsin.”

Even without the uncertainty surrounding the head coach, Auburn would have a challenging season ahead. It has to choose a starting quarterback during preseason practice, form cohesion with the new additions and navigate a difficult schedule with games on the road against Georgia, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Once the inquiry ended, Harsin tried to tweak his style. He ran stadium steps with the players, and he started a podcast in May. When they film the episodes, Harsin spends four to five hours talking with assistant coaches about their lives.

In his free time, Harsin still enjoys restoring classic cars. So as he approached a pivotal season, he was asked Thursday if it’s more difficult to rebuild a car or a college football program.

“Well, there's a lot less pressure on building a car,” Harsin said, smiling. “I can tell you that.”