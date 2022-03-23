When asked about John Emery Jr.’s status, LSU coach Brian Kelly said any player on the practice field has “passed a robust test of consistency with academics and day-to-day accountability.”
Emery will practice when LSU opens spring practice Thursday, indicating the senior running back is on track to play again.
Emery, a former five-star prospect, missed the entire 2021 season after the NCAA ruled him academically ineligible on the eve of the first game. Emery’s lawyer and LSU tried to clear him, but the NCAA denied multiple appeals.
“He's above the line,” Kelly said. “The standards we've set for him, he's meeting them.”