The LSU basketball team's matchup in the eighth annual Big 12/Southeastern Conference Challenge has been determined.
LSU, which went 21-10 last season, will go against Texas Tech on Jan. 30 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the SEC, Big 12 and ESPN announced Wednesday morning.
Tip times and networks for the 10-game Challenge, which will be played all on the same day for the sixth consecutive season, will be announced later.
All 10 SEC teams that participated in last year's event are included again this season. Last January, the conferences split the Challenge title with five wins each.
Participating in the Challenge for the first time since 2017, when it fell to Texas Tech in Lubbock, LSU did its part for the SEC when it beat Texas 69-67 last Jan. 25 in Austin.
LSU and Texas Tech have met seven times in men's basketball with the Red Raiders taking a 4-3 lead in the all-time series with a 77-64 win over the Tigers in 2017.
Texas Tech, which finished 18-13 a year ago, fell to Kentucky 76-74 in overtime in last year's Challenge.
LSU is 2-2 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, defeating Texas last season and West Virginia (2015) and losing to Oklahoma (2016) and Texas Tech (2017).
Big 12/SEC Challenge
All games on Jan. 30, 2021
Alabama at Oklahoma
Arkansas at Oklahoma State
Auburn at Baylor
Florida at West Virginia
Texas at Kentucky
Texas Tech at LSU
Iowa State at Mississippi State
TCU at Missouri
Kansas at Tennessee
Texas A&M at Kansas State
VCU game set
In other scheduling news, LSU will host VCU on Dec. 22 in the back end of a home-and-home series.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Nov. 29, but that had to be switched because the NCAA pushed back the start of the season to Nov. 25.
LSU will participate in a multi-team event in Lincoln, Nebraska, playing three games there from Nov. 25-28 against opponents that have not been announced.
The home game with VCU will be one of four for LSU in nonconference play. The Tigers will host Louisiana Tech on Dec. 6 and an unannounced foe on Dec. 19 in addition to the Jan. 30 matchup with Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.