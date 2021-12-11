ATLANTA — For more than 13 minutes Saturday night, No. 25 LSU looked like a basketball team that hadn’t played a game in 10 days.
Poor shooting and turnovers threatened to do the Tigers in when LSU, which hadn’t played since taking an extended break for finals after a Dec. 1 win over Ohio University, faced Georgia Tech.
LSU dug itself a huge hole early and trailed by 15 points — its first double-digit deficit of the season — before it finally got on track.
With shots going down and with the help of their shutdown defense in the final 27 minutes, the Tigers went on to secure a 69-53 victory over Georgia Tech in State Farm Arena.
After scoring nine points in the first 13-plus minutes, LSU scratched out 21 in the final 6:21 and trailed just 34-30 at halftime despite shooting 30% from the field and committing 12 turnovers.
“Our shot selection was good, we just missed,” Wade said. “I think a lot of it was rust.”
Sufficiently inspired by the 21-10 run that got them back in the game, the Tigers dominated and outscored the Yellow Jackets 39-19 in the second half to pick up their ninth win in as many tries.
It’s the first 9-0 start for LSU since the 1999-2000 season when the Tigers did it under John Brady.
The Tigers are one of just seven unbeaten teams in the nation — along with Baylor, Arizona, Southern Cal, Arizona State, San Francisco and Colorado State.
Tari Eason helped light the fuse late in the first half when he scored seven points, five of them in the final four minutes when LSU chipped away at Georgia Tech’s biggest lead (24-9) with 6:50 to play.
Darius Days also had five points in that stretch, including his only made 3-pointer of the night, while Xavier Pinson and Efton Reid had four points each to make the deficit manageable going to the locker room.
“We started off slow in the first half, but we’re a second-half team,” Eason said. “We knew we were a second-half team, so during halftime we just kind of locked in. We told ourselves that our worst half was behind us.”
The only reason the Tigers were within four points at halftime was their defense.
LSU forced Georgia Tech into 15 turnovers in the first half, which virtually negated its solid 53.8% shooting from the field in the first 20 minutes.
The Yellow Jackets finished with a season-high 24 turnovers, eight more than their previous high. Going into Saturday’s contest, the Tigers were eighth nationally in forcing 19.4 turnovers a game.
Georgia Tech also committed 13 fouls in the first half, sending the Tigers to the line for 14 free throws — of which they made 10 — and wound up with 21 total fouls.
“The first 14 minutes, I thought they were the aggressor and we were on our heels,” Wade said. “The last six minutes of the first half and the second half we were very aggressive. That put them on their heels, and that totally changed the game.”
Eason came back and scored 16 second-half points to finish with a game-high 23, while Pinson had 13 and Brandon Murray 10.
LSU finished the game with a season-high 21 turnovers, but the Tigers shot a respectable 48.4% in the second half and took control with a 20-8 run in the first nine minutes.
“We put our best foot forward,” Eason said. “That’s what we did in the second half.”
He connected on 9 of 13 shots from the field and also had six rebounds, two blocks and two steals in an all-around performance.
Wade pointed out that Mwani Wilkinson has been sick and the Tigers needed some other guys to step up — especially after the slow start.
“(Alex) Fudge made some huge blocks for us and (Eric) Gaines got us going in transition,” Wade said. “Pinson played a great game, especially pushing the ball up in transition. And Tari, what can you say about him?”
Pinson handed out a team-high six assists and Days finished with 10 rebounds even though he scored a season-low five points. But all came in the crucial stretch late in the first half.
Meanwhile, LSU’s switching defenses did a number on Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe.
The nation’s leading scorer with 23.6 points per game, Devoe got only half of that when he was held to 12 points. He had just two in the second half when LSU became the aggressor.
Jordan Usher led Georgia Tech with 15 points, but he was the Yellow Jackets’ only effective scorer in the second half with 10.
“Obviously, we’ve got to clean up turnovers,” Wade said. “We were a little sloppy to start the game, but I thought we cleaned it up as the game went on.
“But I was proud of our guys. It was a really good win in a great environment, a great venue. … I was really proud of them.”