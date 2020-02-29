HOUSTON — Former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda sat behind home plate as LSU played Baylor at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic on Saturday afternoon.
Aranda, now the Baylor head coach, spoke with freshman outfielder Maurice Hampton Jr. before the game. Aranda coached Hampton, who also plays safety for LSU, last season.
After Hampton talked to his former coach, Paul Mainieri walked over to find Aranda. The two coaches shook hands through the net behind home plate and chatted for a couple minutes.
Aranda coached at LSU four years, leading the defense as LSU won the College Football Playoff National Championship last season. He became the head coach at Baylor a few days after the title game.
"The opportunity to coach at LSU was everything I dreamed it would be — elite student-athletes, coaches, leadership and support," Aranda said in a thank you note inside The Advocate earlier this month. "I'll never forget the pride I felt each time I put on the purple and gold; knowing I wasn't coaching for just a team, a school or community — I was coaching for an entire state."
Some LSU fans shook Aranda's hand when they spotted him on Saturday inside Minute Maid Park. During an interview before the game, Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez recognized Aranda.
"We're going to go with the nickel defense in order to beat these LSU Tigers," Rodriguez said.