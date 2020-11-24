LSU senior punter Zach Von Rosenberg was named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week after his impressive game against Arkansas, the award committee announced Tuesday.
Von Rosenberg punted seven times in LSU's 27-24 victory in Razorback Stadium, and five of them were downed inside the 10-yard line. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Zachary High graduate averaged 48.9 yards per punt with a long of 61 yards.
This is the second time this season Von Rosenberg was named for the weekly honor. He was named Punter of the Week after LSU's 44-34 loss to Mississippi State in the season opener, when two of his seven punts were downed inside the 10 and he averaged 49.4 yards per punt.
Von Rosenberg ranks second in the Southeastern Conference, fifth nationally, with a 47.5-yard average on 29 punts, and his 18 punts inside the 20-yard line leads the conference. He is also tied for the SEC lead with 13 punts of 50 yards or more.
LSU (3-3) next plays at No. 5 Texas A&M (5-1) on Saturday.