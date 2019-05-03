The stars aligned perfectly for LSU's Drew Bianco on Friday night in Alex Box Stadium.

The freshman infielder came off of the bench for his first at-bat of the game with the Tigers holding a 7-3 lead over Ole Miss in the bottom of the eighth inning of the teams' series opener. His father, Mike Bianco, watched from the opposing dugout as the head coach for the Rebels.

The elder Bianco would have loved an Ole Miss win on his 52nd birthday, but it wasn't meant to be. Drew was there to not only ice the game for the Tigers, but also put an emphatic cherry on top of the win.

On his first pitch seen, Drew smashed a home run to left field, promptly followed up by a bat flip as he prepared to round the bases. His home run was the second of the inning for the Tigers, following a blast from Daniel Cabrera.

LSU held on for the 8-3 win over Ole Miss.

Now a reliever, Zack Hess leads LSU baseball to series-opening win over Ole Miss Zack Hess allowed one run in four innings of relief as LSU beat Ole Miss 8-3 on Friday night.

You can watch Bianco's home run below.

