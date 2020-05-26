Former LSU basketball player Skylar Mays received H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year from the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday. The award is considered the highest academic honor for a player in the league.
The winners, one male and one female, were selected by a committee of faculty athletics representatives from the conference.
Mays graduated from LSU this month with a degree in kinesiology and human movement. Swimmer Asia Seidt from Kentucky was the female winner.
"Asia and Skylar are outstanding representatives of student-athletes from across the SEC," commissioner Greg Sankey said. "The H. Boyd McWhorter Award is the highest honor earned by a student-athlete in the SEC, and I congratulate both of them, along with their families and universities, on their outstanding achievements."
The SEC has presented the H. Boyd McWhorter Award since 1986 to the league's top male and female scholar-athletes. The conference gave each recipient a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship.
Mays, who also won CoSIDA Basketball Academic All-American of the Year, was the seventh LSU student-athlete to receive the McWhorter Award. He beat 13 finalists, one from each SEC school.
Mays received first-team Academic All-America in 2019 and 2020, and he earned SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year in basketball both years. He was a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
On the court, Mays completed a four-year career with the Tigers last season as a first-team All-SEC selection after averaging 16.7 points, five rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He finished in the top-10 all-time of nine statistical categories at LSU.
Mays, a native of Baton Rouge, has also received major college player of the year in Louisiana and the Pete Maravich Award by the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches. He was a member of the SEC Community Service Team.
"Skylar is a tremendous example of someone who excels both on and off the court," LSU coach Will Wade said. "We have been very fortunate to have coached Skylar his last three years, and his work ethic and ability to persevere through difficult times makes him an outstanding choice for this award.
"He has a wonderful family and Skylar has a bright future in basketball and in his educational opportunities when that time comes."
LSU H. Boyd McWhorter Award Winners
Michael Olander, Track and Field – 1988
Michael Blanchard, Football – 1995
Martin Nyberg, Swimming – 1996
Lisette Lee, Golf – 2000
Rudy Niswanger, Football – 2006
Kelly Quinn, Volleyball – 2018
Skylar Mays, Basketball – 2020