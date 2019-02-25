A day after LSU's overtime victory against No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday, an old social media post emerged of one of the game's officials holding a Tigers shirt with a caption that includes "Geaux Tigers."
Referee Anthony Jordan reportedly posted the image on Facebook in 2014 while traveling in Europe.
Jordan called the foul on Tennessee’s Grant Williams with 0.6 seconds left in overtime, which gave LSU's Javonte Smart two free throws to break the tie and win the game.
Would be interested to hear the @SEC take on this. Yesterday's head official being a Tigers fan in @LSUBasketball and @Vol_Hoops game. @TreyWallace_ @Jon__Reed @JohnDBrice1 @SEC_Craig pic.twitter.com/0iLb6IcImH— Norman Mercier (@Norm_Tuck) February 24, 2019
The Southeastern Conference released the following statement about Jordan's post:
"Anthony Jordan, the official in this social media post, has communicated to us that while traveling in Spain five years ago he saw the t-shirt from an SEC team for sale in a store. He took a picture and posted that picture to be seen by friends via his social media account. He said it was his intent to make a light-hearted social media post about having seen the t-shirt in another country and not to express affinity for a particular school.
"Jordan has officiated at a high level in the SEC for 19 years, including 11 assignments in NCAA postseason tournaments.
"We do not find this social media post to be acceptable with our expectations and will proceed accordingly, while also acknowledging Mr. Jordan has a lengthy track record as a fair and impartial basketball official.
"The SEC does not comment on officiating assignments. The SEC has a conflict-of-interest policy that prohibits the participation of an individual officiating a game involving a school in the following categories:
- Any school the official attended (either as a student or faculty)
- Any school where immediate family (spouse or children) is currently enrolled
- Any school where the official played for or with the current head coach
- Any school where there is a relative on coaching staff
- Any school where there is a business relationship with the head coach and/or institution
- Any school where the official or an immediate family member is currently employed by the institution
"The SEC conducts extensive background checks on all of its game officials. Those background checks primarily focus on legal issues and/or criminal activity and not on social media activity.
"SEC officials are instructed that any communications including use of social media to convey information or discuss any aspect of games, coaches, teams or players are strictly prohibited."
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes told the News Sentinel on Monday he is aware of the picture and has contacted the SEC about it and several other issues.
"I have been in contact with them since the game a couple different times," Barnes said. "I appreciate them and how they talk to me and what we talk about. I have full confidence they are going to do the right thing. They understand the situation. They are as upset about it as we would be.