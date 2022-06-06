HATTIESBURG, Miss. — All four teams who came to the Hattiesburg regional wore gold. Only one could come out on top.
In the end, LSU watched as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles piled victoriously in the infield to advance to the super regionals after a tense, emotional 8-7 victory, ending the Tigers' season in the process. Jay Johnson's first team at LSU finished three wins short of one of the program's annual goal: Get to the College World Series and contend for a national title.
LSU's pitching staff — short on starters all season but often resourceful, often using a parade of effective relievers and a potent offense to get by — had turned in gutsy performances all weekend. But was the staff was hanging by a thread by Monday afternoon, long after the Tigers had rallied for two improbable wins and tumbled to a loss Sunday night against USM, forcing a winner-take-all game at Pete Taylor Park.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Eagles broke the duel with a four-run rally, capitalizing on free bases and errors to take the lead — and after LSU rallied to tie it in the eighth on Gavin Dugas' solo homer, Southern Miss rallied again for a single run in the top of the ninth. Despite their best efforts, the Tigers were unable to rally back.
USM will now host a super regional against the winner of the Ole Miss-Arizona matchup in the Coral Gables regional.
LSU lost control of the game in the top of the seventh — a 37-minute march that included four pitching changes and two challenged calls.
Jacob Hasty, who came in to relieve Paul Gervase, walked leadoff batter Carson Paetow to start the inning. Devin Fontenot came in next but couldn’t repeat his heroics from Friday night, hitting Dustin Dickerson with a pitch, then mishandling a bunt by Reece Ewing to load the bases on error.
Dylan Crews captured the first out of the inning when he dove for a line drive in center field, but Southern Miss tied the score at 4 when Paetow tagged up and came home.
Johnson challenged whether he and Dickerson had left too soon on the sacrifice fly. The call stood, and Bryce Collins came in to relieve Fontenot. But Collins, like the pitchers before him, struggled to find the strike zone, and when he did, Slade Wilks cracked an RBI single to capture a 5-4 lead.
Trent Vietmeier finished off the inning, but not before giving up a two-run single, giving the Eagles a 7-4 edge. In all, LSU’s staff walked two, committed one error and hit one with a pitch to give the Golden Eagles a pivotal lead.
But the Tigers’ offense kept them in the fight with two RBI singles in the bottom of the seventh inning to bring the score within one, 7-6.
In the eighth, LSU tied the game at 7 on Dugas' solo home run, who had come in to pinch-hit for Brayden Jobert in the sixth inning.
For a bullpen battle on a windy afternoon, neither team was driving home a lot of runs through the first six innings. The Tigers started Ma’Khail Hilliard, who had only thrown 55 pitches in Friday night's comeback win against Kennesaw State.
Hilliard kept the Golden Eagles to one run, and after he exited the game in the fourth inning, the Tigers’ staff kept the game exciting, but was able to overcome its mistakes enough to keep the Golden Eagles behind the Tigers through six innings.
In a surprise move, Southern Miss threw ace Tanner Hall, the Zachary grad, just two days after his Friday start against Army, where he threw 109 pitches. And LSU took advantage of the worn-down pitcher early.
Josh Pearson, leading off instead of Crews, lined a single through the right side. After Crews fouled out, Jacob Berry lined a ball up the middle, a space left open by the USM’s infield shift to the right. Cade Doughty reached on a throwing error at third to load the bases, and the Tigers cashed in two on a single by Tre’ Morgan, then added another on Jordan Thompson’s RBI single to make it 3-1.
Doughty followed his third home run in three games in the bottom of the third to stretch the lead to 4-1. But that didn’t last long. After Christopher Sargent lined a single off of Hilliard in the top of the fourth inning, Gervase relieved him, and the grasp on the lead loosened.
Gervase struggled with keeping his pitches in the zone, and walked Wilks. Danny Lynch’s comebacker hit him in the arm, but he remained in the game after a consult with the trainer. Sargent scored on a passed ball, and Gabe Montenegro’s RBI groundout scored the second run of the inning to make it 4-3.
Gervase struggled with command again in the fifth, walking back-to-back batters, though he was able to get out of the jam.
Neither team scored again until the sixth. But the Tigers had their best chance yet after loading the bases on a walk, single and hit batter. With a chance to blow open the game, Drew Bianco swung and missed on strike three, keeping the Tigers' lead at one run.