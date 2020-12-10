SEC Power Rankings
Since it has taken a lot to navigate this so-unpredictable season, the last thing the SEC's three hopefuls in the hunt for a berth in the CFP need is a hiccup. OK, Alabama can slip up in the league's championship game next week and likely still get in. That means a victory at Arkansas on Saturday likely puts them in the top four no matter what happens against Florida next week. But a loss Saturday would certainly take away their margin for error. On the other hand, a one-loss Florida team will have to keep its foot on the gas pedal right to the end when it hosts LSU. The Gators are ranked sixth in the eyes of the CFP committee, putting them one notch behind Texas A&M — which won't play Saturday because its game with Ole Miss was canceled. A loss to LSU would likely end Florida's hopes barring a blowout of Alabama. But with Alabama and Florida going in as huge favorites, neither should have to worry about the things they can't control.
Sheldon Mickles
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 9-0
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: at Arkansas, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 31½
STORYLINE: Alabama has one more hurdle to jump before continuing its march to the playoffs with the SEC Championship game date against Florida. The top-ranked Tide has shown no signs of letting up and probably won't since a win Saturday likely gets them in the playoffs even if the SEC title game was to somehow go sideways.
2. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 7-1
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: vs. Ole Miss, ppd.
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Coming off big wins against LSU and Auburn, Texas A&M got a week off because of the COVID outbreak at Ole Miss. That gives the Aggies some time off to work on an offense that struggled mightily against LSU and was off for the first three quarters at Auburn. A matchup with Tennessee next week may also help.
3. FLORIDA
RECORD: 8-1
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: vs. LSU, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 23
STORYLINE: The only thing Florida is worried about Saturday is getting a win over LSU and getting out of the game as healthy as possible. With the SEC Championship game against Alabama looming, the Gators, who are on a six-game winning streak since falling to Texas A&M on Oct. 10, will try to jump on the Tigers early and rest people.
4. GEORGIA
RECORD: 6-2
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: at Missouri, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Georgia by 13½
STORYLINE: Georgia's offense has run efficiently since Kirby Smart went with JT Daniels at quarterback following a horrific loss to Florida. The Bulldogs put 31 points on the board against Mississippi State and then exploded for 45 against South Carolina before a COVID break last week. Vanderbilt is next, but they can't overlook Missouri.
5. MISSOURI
RECORD: 5-3
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: vs. Georgia, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Georgia by 13½
STORYLINE: Missouri has come on strong after an 0-2 start and has its eyes on taking down Georgia on the road. The Tigers, who've won five of their past six games, have positioned themselves nicely for a decent bowl game. Even a close loss at Georgia could open some doors because the Tigers face Mississippi State in their finale.
6. AUBURN
RECORD: 5-4
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Auburn by 6½
STORYLINE: Auburn seeks to finish the regular season strong and enhance its bowl possibilities after back-to-back losses to Alabama and Texas A&M. The Tigers thought they were on the right track after punishing LSU and Tennessee, but took two steps backward. The task becomes easier this week against Mississippi State.
7. OLE MISS
RECORD: 4-4
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: at Texas A&M, ppd.
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Ole Miss will have a second consecutive week off after having its Dec. 5 game with LSU moved to Dec. 19. The swap could be beneficial for the Rebels as they strive to post a winning record in the regular season. They avoid Texas A&M and get LSU in the finale. A 5-4 mark could bring a good bowl game their way.
8. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 4-6
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Kentucky took out some frustration on a wounded South Carolina team last week after losing two road games against Alabama (63-6) and Florida (34-10). What will resonate with fans who care is the team's four wins came against bottom-feeders Mississippi State, Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
9. LSU
RECORD: 3-5
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: at Florida, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 23
STORYLINE: Just about everything has gone sideways this season for LSU, which now gets to visit The Swamp. The Tigers' last three losses to Auburn, Texas A&M and Alabama have been by a cumulative score of 123-35. That's not the way you want to go into a road game against No. 6 Florida, but they have no choice.
10. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 3-6
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: vs. Alabama, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 31½
STORYLINE: Arkansas was fortunate to have had its game with No. 1 Alabama postponed last week so the Crimson Tide could play LSU. But the bills come due Saturday. Arkansas had some success against Ole Miss' productive and potent offense, but Alabama is obviously playing on a different level than everyone else this year.
11. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 2-6
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: vs. Auburn, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Auburn by 6½
STORYLINE: Mississippi State's game with Missouri was postponed last week, giving the Bulldogs more time to try and regroup after coming so close in back-to-back losses at Georgia and Ole Miss by identical scores of 31-24. If State can put up a good fight vs. Auburn, the Bulldogs would have a leg up on Mike Leach's second season.
12. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 2-6
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Tennessee by 15
STORYLINE: Tennessee's offense went south after winning its first two games, scoring more than 30 points both times. Since then, during a six-game losing streak, the Vols scored more than 20 just points once and that came in a 44-21 loss to Georgia. They rank 105th out of 127 FBS teams in total offense and are 109th in scoring.
13. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 2-8
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Following the theme of 2020, the season quickly spiraled out of control for South Carolina after its 30-22 upset of Auburn on Oct. 17. A 28-point blowout loss to LSU a week later quickly brought the Gamecocks back to earth and started a six-game, season-ending losing streak that ultimately cost Will Muschamp his job.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 0-8
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Tennessee by 15
STORYLINE: This will likely be Vanderbilt's last opportunity to win a game this season considering the Commodores close the season at Georgia next week. This game will serve as the debut of interim coach Todd Fitch after Derek Mason was dismissed following Vanderbilt's 41-0 loss to Missouri on Nov. 28.