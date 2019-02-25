bryantlsu.01
WHO: South Alabama at LSU

WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 FM

RECORDS: South Alabama 4-2, LSU 7-0

RANKINGS: South Alabama is not ranked. LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: South Alabama — Sr. LHP Jared Proctor (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 3 BB, 0 SO); LSU — Jr. RHP Eric Walker (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 4.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After rain last week postponed his first start since injuring his arm at the 2017 College World Series, Walker will finally start a game. He has made two relief appearances this season, pitching to mixed results. Walker didn't allow a run during his first outing. He gave up three runs against Bryant.

