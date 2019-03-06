The LSU pitching staff had one goal Wednesday night against Holy Cross: don’t allow a walk.

The Tigers have struggled to throw strikes during the first part of the season. Coming off a three-game sweep by Texas in which the Tigers issued 22 walks and two hit-by-pitches, No. 9 LSU desperately needed to throw strikes.

“If they get 20 hits, they get 20 hits,” coach Paul Mainieri said before the game. “We just don't want to walk anybody.”

LSU did allow a walk — six, in fact — and hit a batter, but the Tigers (9-3) still won 9-2 over Holy Cross (1-11) at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU played without shortstop Josh Smith, the team’s leading hitter who sat in a precautionary decision as he nursed a strained left hamstring, but left fielder Daniel Cabrera, right fielder Antoine Duplantis and catcher Brock Mathis hit solo home runs.

Already leading 3-2, the Tigers broke open the game in the fifth inning. The bases loaded with two outs, Cabrera hit a two-run single into center field. Cade Beloso followed with an RBI single. Cabrera capped the four-run inning by scoring on a passed ball.

But the game focused on the pitching staff before this weekend’s series with Cal and Golden Spikes Award winner Andrew Vaughn.

Making his first start since last May, LSU wanted sophomore Ma’Khail Hilliard to pitch two innings. Hilliard, who allowed a solo home run in the first inning, walked the second batter of the second inning. Reliever Trent Vietmeier immediately jogged to the bullpen. He warmed up fast. Hilliard walked the next batter, and Mainieri pulled him from the game after 1 ⅓ innings.

Hilliard’s start marked his first since he surrendered four runs against Florida at last year’s SEC Tournament. He felt tightness in his right shoulder after that game, and he missed fall practice with the same sensation.

Hilliard, who went 9-5 with a 3.79 ERA last season, did not make his first appearance until a week ago against Southern. He threw an inning of scoreless relief. He followed that with two scoreless innings against Texas. Hilliard allowed two runs — one earned — against Holy Cross.

After Hilliard left the game, LSU cycled through a chunk of its bullpen. Not one of the six relievers who entered the game pitched more than 1 ⅔ innings. The group allowed two hits. It also walked four batters.