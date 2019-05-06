SHREVEPORT — Ed Orgeron circled the room, shaking hands with sitting patrons in their booths and tables, the smell of barbecued shrimp flowing from the kitchen.
Spring was the time when kings went off to war. In May it is no different for football coaching staffs, which annually hit the recruiting battlefield to mark off the future talent and lifeblood of their programs.
And the LSU head coach is making his annual visits across the LSU support base, on the program's annual Coaches Caravan, which made its first stop at Walk-Ons in Shreveport Monday night.
On Tuesday, it'll be West Monroe. Next week, Houma. A month from now, Houston and New Orleans.
And in the first of a series of radio shows, public appearances and media interviews, Orgeron spoke about a football program that is its healthiest in his four-year tenure.
LSU football is coming off a 10-3 season, its first 10-win season since 2013, with a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida; the team has its starting quarterback, Joe Burrow, who arrived as a graduate transfer from Ohio State around this time last year; the program hauled in the nation's No. 5 recruiting class in 2019, and already it has the No. 2-ranked class, per 247Sports, in the nation for 2020.
And on the recruiting trail, the Tigers pulled in elite commitments in the past two weeks from five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (St. John's College High, Washington DC) and four-star linebacker Antoine Sampah (Woodbrigh High, Woodbridge, Virginia).
Out of the 14 players committed to LSU's 2020 class, 11 are from out of state— a stark difference from 2019, when 10 of 25 were from Louisiana.
The out-of-state focus this year is warranted. There were six Louisiana players ranked within the top 120 recruits in 2019, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, including Dunham cornerback Derek Stingley, the nation's No. 3 overall prospect.
In 2020 there are two: University High defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (No. 64), who is de-committed from LSU earlier this year, and Warren Easton center Sedrick Van Pran, who is uncommitted.
"It was such a fertile year in the state of Louisiana (last year), we couldn't leave," Orgeron said Monday. "We signed every player we offered a scholarship. This year, we looked at specific needs on our board, and we felt like guys out of state would give us responses that are very favorable."
So far the out-of-state commitments include the nation's No. 2 cornerback, Elias Rick (Santa Ana, California), and the nation's No. 5 wide receiver, Jermaine Burton (Calabasas, California).
It's still a long way to the finish line, with the early signing period coming up in December. And with all these players spread across the country, just how much more difficult is it to hold onto them?
"It's a hundred times harder," Orgeron said. "It's not like you're driving to Lutcher. It's a lot of work. But it's very, very well worth it."
Four players from the 2019 class enrolled early into the LSU program: cornerback Derek Stingley, nose tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika, center Charles Turner and tight end T.K. McClendon.
The rest of the 21 incoming players will start to arrive on campus later this month. Orgeron said all are expected to arrive other than Desmond Little, an outside linebacker from Prichard, Alabama, whom Orgeron said may have some summer work to still take care of.
Recruiting takes up most of the current time for coaches. Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger was scheduled to speak in Shreveport, but he couldn't make it due to a sudden recruiting trip to Atlanta.
Two other coaches made it to the caravan's first stop: head strength coach Tommy Moffitt and player development director Kevin Faulk.
Every player will be under Moffitt during summer training, the man entrusted with bulking the players in the trenches that Orgeron has been vocal about improving for the past year.
That includes Ika, who enrolled at LSU at 6-foot-2, 372 pounds. Now, the nose tackle is listed at 247 pounds.
Moffitt said the staff set a goal for Ika to lose two pounds a week. The Utah prospect exceeded the goal, sometimes losing six pounds a week.
And as the summer offseason approaches, Faulk, a former LSU running back who played 13 NFL seasons for the New England Patriots, said he spends most of his time in the office, making himself available to players who have questions.
Who comes in the most?
One of them is running back Chris Curry, who played sparingly as a true freshman and made a name for himself with an explosive broken tackle in the spring game.
"He just wants to be the best," Faulk said.
Faulk talked about how much offenses have changed at LSU since he became the program's leading rusher from 1995-1998. And that change has arrived at LSU, where the run-pass option offense is still under construction with new passing game coordinator Joe Brady.
Orgeron said he couldn't put a percentage on how much is left to work on, but the cooperation between Brady and Ensminger has been "outstanding."
"There's some things that we're talking about this summer," Orgeron said. "We still have a lot of stuff to put in."