LSU goes into Saturday's showdown at Auburn (2:30 p.m., CBS) as one of only six Football Bowl Subdivision teams that have not committed a turnover so far this season along with Clemson, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Ohio and Toledo.
The Tigers, who tied an NCAA single-season record with eight giveaways a year ago, have now played 15 consecutive quarters without turning the ball over in a streak that dates to last season.
Their last giveaway was a fumble by former fullback JD Moore on the first play from scrimmage of a win over Texas A&M in the 2017 regular-season finale.
LSU has been turnover-free in five of its last six games — and in 12 of 23 games overall — since Ed Orgeron took as coach over four games into the 2016 season.
Meanwhile, the Tigers have forced five turnovers in their first two games, a major point of emphasis during the offseason. LSU is tied for first in the SEC with Arkansas with a plus-2.5 per game turnover ratio, which is seventh-best nationally.
“If you’re plus-5 (overall) in turnover ration you can win games,” nose tackle Breiden Fehoko said. “We should be plus-9. I’m happy with the way we’re playing. We just need to keep it up.”