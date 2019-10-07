BR.lsuutahstatemain.100619 HS 3726.JPG
LSU inside linebacker Patrick Queen was honored by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Monday for his play in the Tigers' 42-6 rout of Utah State.

Queen, a 6-foot-1, 227-pound junior from Livonia, was voted defensive player of the week for his performance in helping the Tigers hold Utah State to just 159 total yards — including 19 rushing yards.

He recorded a team-high six tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage for 13 yards in losses. One of his top plays came when he sniffed out a screen pass and dropped the receiver for a 6-yard loss in the fourth quarter.

Nicholls quarterback Chase Fourcade was the offensive player of the week and McNeese State kicker Bailey Raborn earned the special teams honor.

