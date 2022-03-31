On the day an eighth LSU basketball player entered the NCAA transfer portal, new coach Matt McMahon picked up the first commitment for his 2022 recruiting class.
Corneilous Williams, a 6-foot-10 center from Hickory, North Carolina, tweeted he'll be joining the LSU program.
Williams was committed to Murray State before McMahon left on March 21 to accept the LSU job. Williams can make it official when the spring signing period begins April 13.
Williams joins transfers Kendal Coleman and Justice Hill in the fold as McMahon rebuilds the roster that lost center Efton Reid to the portal earlier Thursday.
Reid, a five-star prospect and crown jewel of LSU’s 2021 recruiting class, averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in starting all 34 games this season.