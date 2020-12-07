LSU’s special teams have been a bright spot in an otherwise dismal 2020 season. Monday, LSU kicker Cade York and punter Zach Von Rosenberg were rewarded for their efforts to this point.
York was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award by the Palm Beach (Florida) County Sports Commission, given annually to the nation’s top collegiate kicker. Meanwhile, Von Rosenberg was tabbed as one of 10 finalists for the Ray Guy Award (top punter) by the Augusta (Georgia) Sports Council.
Von Rosenberg, a 30-year old senior from Zachary who came to LSU after six years as a minor league pitcher, is averaging 44.02 yards per punt this season on 46 attempts. He has a long of 61 yards with 13 kicks of 50 yards or more and put 20 kicks inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
York, a sophomore from Prosper, Texas, is 11 of 14 on field-goal attempts this season with a long of 53 yards against Vanderbilt and is 27 of 27 on extra points.
Both awards will be presented Jan. 7 during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.