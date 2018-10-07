lsufloridafootball.100718_4539
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass over Florida defensive lineman Adam Shuler II (95) and LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) in the second half of the Gators' 27-19 win over the Tigers, Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU fell out of the top 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after the Saturday night 27-19 loss to Florida.

The Tigers dropped from No. 6 to No. 12. Meanwhile, the Gators had the biggest rise, moving from No. 27 to No. 16.

Next Saturday, LSU (5-1) will host No. 2 Georgia (6-0), which ranks 16th nationally with 245.17 rushing yards per game.

The only change in the top five of the coaches poll came as Oklahoma tumbled from No. 5 to No. 11 and Notre Dame jumped up two places to claim No. 5.

The biggest drop in the coaches poll was Auburn (4-2), which fell 12 spots and landed at No. 21.

