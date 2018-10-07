LSU fell out of the top 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after the Saturday night 27-19 loss to Florida.

The Tigers dropped from No. 6 to No. 12. Meanwhile, the Gators had the biggest rise, moving from No. 27 to No. 16.

Next Saturday, LSU (5-1) will host No. 2 Georgia (6-0), which ranks 16th nationally with 245.17 rushing yards per game.

The only change in the top five of the coaches poll came as Oklahoma tumbled from No. 5 to No. 11 and Notre Dame jumped up two places to claim No. 5.

The biggest drop in the coaches poll was Auburn (4-2), which fell 12 spots and landed at No. 21.

