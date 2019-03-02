TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After missing two games, the LSU basketball team's “security blanket” was back Saturday.
Point guard Tremont Waters, who sat out two games last week with an undisclosed illness, was a key figure in a 74-69 win over Alabama in Coleman Coliseum.
One day after coach Will Wade called Waters his team’s security blanket, Waters came up with two steals in the final 44 seconds to help the Tigers hold off the Crimson Tide.
The first came with 44 seconds left when Waters intercepted a Riley Norris pass in the lane with LSU clinging to a 66-63 lead.
Waters started a fast break the other way that turned into a Skylar Mays’ dunk when Waters flipped the ball off the glass into his teammate’s hands.
That was just one of the reasons the Tigers were happy to see their teammate back on the floor after he had to sit out wins over then-No. 5 Tennessee and Texas A&M.
“I love him,” a smiling Mays said. “He makes the game so much easier. He’s such a huge part of our team, he makes everybody better. We just love having him on the court.”
Mays said the steal and assist personified the things they missed when Waters was sidelined.
“That’s what Tre is, an unselfish player,” he said. “He’s a ball-getter, he’s always got his hand on the ball. That’s the defensive element he brings to the team.”
Waters, who didn’t start, had just five points in 24 minutes. But he knocked down a 3-pointer on the first shot he took after entering the game at the first official timeout with 15:12 left in the first half.
“I felt pretty good,” Waters said. “Going in, I hadn’t played in a while with my teammates. So just for them to pass me the ball and give me the confidence for them to put it in my hands and understand I’m still Tremont Waters was a great feeling.”
Even though it was his lowest-scoring game of the season, he contributed in other ways. He had four steals, three assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot — earning praise from Wade.
“I thought he was good,” he said. “He was a little bit too passive for my liking … I thought he passed up some shots and passed up some things he would normally do. But overall, he played a good game.”
Wade said the plan was to play Waters between 20 and 25 minutes and he didn’t start because he’s been limited in practice.
Javonte Smart filled in nicely again with 19 points and four assists, while Mays had a game-high 20 points and three assists.
“I wasn’t trying to do too much just trying to let the game come to me,” Waters said. “Obviously, Javonte has been playing really good. I just wanted to come out and play my roll, just get back in the flow of things and let Sky and Javonte do what they’ve been doing.”
Speaking with reporters for the first time since the Florida game on Feb. 20, Waters said he didn’t feel well before that game and told trainer Shawn Eddy.
Waters said Eddy did some tests after LSU’s 82-77 overtime loss in which he had just 10 points — eight of them in overtime.
“I don’t know what he called it,” said Waters, noting he didn’t feel like himself that night. “Whatever he said I had, I just wasn’t feeling good.”
He said he had to stay in his room for the Tennessee game, but told Eddy he had to be there for the Texas A&M win Tuesday night.
“I was like, ‘Shawn, I want to go to the Texas A&M game.’ I felt a lot better, but not being there (for the Tennessee win) chewed me alive.”