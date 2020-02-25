INDIANAPOLIS — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow made his NFL Combine media appearance on Tuesday morning, and squashed talk of him not wanting to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the first pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

"I’m not going to not play," Burrow said. "I’m a ball player. I’m going to show up."

The Heisman Trophy winner is a near-unanimous projection to be the first pick in the draft.

Chatter about Burrow's desire to play for the struggling Bengals heated up around the Super Bowl. In a visit with Dan Patrick in Miami, Burrow said he wants to be the top pick "but you also want to go to a great organization that's committed to winning Super Bowl."

"I just didn’t want to be presumptuous about the pick. That’s why I’ve been noncommittal," Burrow said Tuesday morning.

Burrow also set the record straight on his workout schedule, saying he won't throw at the combine but will throw at LSU's pro day.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate spoke with draft analysts ahead of the annual combine to get a sense of where the Tigers stand going into the event: ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., who released his Mock Draft 2.0 on Tuesday; and Ric Serritella, creator of NFL Draft Bible and analyst for NFL Draft Scout.

"I think Burrow and the New Orleans Saints offense with Joe Brady really helped Burrow," Kiper said.

Serritella simply asked, "What can't this guy do?"

"(Burrow) does not have many glaring weaknesses that I see. So I think you’re talking about a franchise quarterback here that could be one of the best in the NFL, especially since the tide is turning," he said.

LSU's Pro Day on April 3.