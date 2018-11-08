LSU and Arkansas have had been engaging in border skirmishes since way back in 1901. The Tigers lead the series 39-22-2, are 16-10 against the Razorbacks since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992 and have won five of the last seven. Here’s a look back at five memorable games in the long and colorful series now known as “The Battle for the Boot.”
Jan. 1, 1947
LSU 0, Arkansas 0
Rain, sleet and snow blanket the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, a game the late Y.A. Tittle called the coldest he ever played. LSU piles up a 271-54 edge in total offense and 15-1 edge in first downs but can’t manage to score in what becomes known as the Ice Bowl.
Jan. 1, 1966
LSU 14, Arkansas 7
The No. 2-ranked Razorbacks are riding a 22-game winning streak going into this Cotton Bowl, but the 7-3 Tigers pull off what remains as one of LSU’s greatest upsets of all time. Joe Labruzzo scores on a pair of 1-yard runs and Jerry Joseph’s fourth-quarter interception denies Arkansas a national title.
Nov. 29, 2002
Arkansas 21, LSU 20
The year of LSU’s Bluegrass Miracle is also the year of the Markham Street Miracle for Arkansas. Trailing 20-14, Matt Jones passes 50 yards to Richard Smith then 31 yards to DeCori Birmingham for a touchdown with :09 remaining. The win puts Arkansas, not LSU, in the SEC Championship Game.
Nov. 23, 2007
Arkansas 50, LSU 48 (3OT)
Darren McFadden goes “Wild Hog” on the Tigers, rushing for 206 yards and three TDs and throwing for a fourth score to upset No. 1 LSU. Matterral Richardson ends it by intercepting Matt Flynn’s two-point pass, but LSU still recovers to win the SEC championship and a second BCS national title.
Nov. 29, 2013
LSU 31, Arkansas 27
LSU is at its 1-yard line down 27-24 with 3:04 left and quarterback Zach Mettenberger out with a knee injury. Freshman Anthony Jennings, however, is undaunted. “Let’s go,” he said. “It’s time to go 99 yards.” LSU does just that, with Jennings delivering a 49-yard touchdown to Travin Dural with 1:15 left.