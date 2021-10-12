As LSU continues to deal with a growing number of unavailable players, sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks wasn't present during the open portion of practice Tuesday afternoon.
Coach Ed Orgeron hasn't indicated Ricks would miss LSU's game this weekend against No. 20 Florida. When asked Monday if Ricks would play, Orgeron said, "As far as I know."
The Tigers already don't have All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., whose continued absence because of a foot injury contributed to a list of 24 players not seen during the 15-minute viewing period.
Some of them — defensive end Ali Gaye, safety Major Burns and nose tackle Joseph Evans, for example — have already been ruled out for Saturday's game.
Then wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, defensive end Andre Anthony and linebacker Jared Small have season-ending injuries, and running backs John Emery Jr. and Tre Bradford aren't eligible.
Two defensive linemen returned to the field after extended absences: freshman Zavier Carter and senior Glen Logan, who has recovered from a broken right foot. They wore non-contact jerseys.
"Glen played a lot of games for us," Orgeron said Monday, "so that’s going to give us a boost inside."
Roll Call:
Players not seen during the 15-minute viewing period:
CB Eli Ricks, So.
WR Kayshon Boutte, So.
DE Andre Anthony, Sr.
RB John Emery, Jr.
WR Deion Smith, Fr.
CB Derek Stingley, Jr.
LB Josh White, So.
DE Ali Gaye, Sr.
QB Myles Brennan, Sr.
WR Chris Hilton, Fr.
RB Armoni Goodwin, Fr.
DB Ralph Walker, Fr.
S Major Burns, So.
WR Ethan Laing, R-Fr.
DE Antoine Sampah, So.
DL Landon Jackson, Fr.
DL Vincent Valdez, Fr.
DE Gabe Leonards, Fr.
LB Jared Small, Sr.
OL Kardell Thomas, R-So.
OL Lanson Smith, Fr.
OL Spencer Payne, Fr.
OL Thomas Perry, So.
WR LJ Gilyot, So.
NT Joseph Evans, So.
Players in gold, non-contact jerseys:
DE Zavier Carter, Fr.
LB Mike Jones, So.
LB Navonteque Strong, So.
RB Tre Bradford, So.
WR Trey Palmer, Jr.
LB Hunter Faust, Jr.
LB Matt Jayne, Fr.
OT Austin Deculus, Sr.
DL Glen Logan, Sr.
Staff writers Sheldon Mickles, Scott Rabalais and Leah Vann contributed to this report.