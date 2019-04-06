In August, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told a small crowd at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club that a certain running back reminded him of powerful NFL runner Marshawn Lynch.
During Saturday's spring game, those who saw Chris Curry's highlight-reel run in the third quarter saw what Orgeron meant.
The 6-foot, 219-pound sophomore cut through the left side of the line of scrimmage, burst upfield and steamrolled over safety Kenan Jones on his way to a 22-yard run.
Chris Curry steamrolls Kenan Jones. Ed Orgeron once said Curry reminded him of Marshawn Lynch. Certainly showed it there. #LSU pic.twitter.com/HyvMlNFvsD— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) April 6, 2019
It was a rude welcoming for Jones, who moved from wide receiver to safety this spring, and it was one of the most explosive plays in the scrimmage.
Asked if Curry's run reminded him of Lynch, Orgeron attempted to temper expectations.
"We got a ways to go," Orgeron said. "That's what we saw in recruiting. That's what we want from him."
Curry, who had 15 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns, led the game in scoring. Both touchdowns were in the first quarter. The first was a 3-yard touchdown on a fourth down conversion, and the second was on a 1-yard run to end the first quarter.
That kind of power would prove useful for LSU, which struggled scoring touchdowns in the red zone in 2018. The team ranked 119th nationally with a 51.67 touchdown conversion percentage.
"He's shown that power running back that we need," Orgeron said. "He showed that he can do that."