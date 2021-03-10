A couple years before they led LSU to a 5-0 win against UNO, freshmen Will Hellmers and Tre’ Morgan occasionally played each other at this field. Hellmers went to Jesuit and Morgan attended Brother Martin. Their schools participated in the same district.
“It was pretty mixed,” Hellmers said. “We won one and they won one.”
“In high school," Morgan said, "that was the one game I had to go up there and compete every time I stepped in the box. I knew every at-bat was going to be a battle against him because he shoves, just like he did today.”
Hellmers and Morgan returned to Maestri Field, this time as teammates, Wednesday night and led No. 15 LSU to its third shutout this season. Hellmers pitched five scoreless innings. Morgan went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
“Having him on the mound pitching while I'm playing first base was a little weird at first,” Morgan said, “but I really liked the feeling.”
Against UNO (5-7), Hellmers allowed five base runners while striking out seven, a new career high. He only let a batter reach second base twice, and when he did, Hellmers quickly ended the inning. He threw 73 pitches.
Hellmers has now completed 10 straight scoreless innings over his two starts, making a case for LSU (11-3) to leave him as the midweek starter once Southeastern Conference games begin next weekend. The Tigers could alternatively use him as one of their most trusted arms in the bullpen.
“We won't have Will now available this weekend out of the bullpen, and we'll see how the other guys perform,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “They'll have ample opportunity to establish their roles. I'd love to keep him as a starting pitcher, but that can only be possible if we have enough other guys that can perform out of the bullpen for us when we get into SEC play. That final decision hasn't been made at this point.”
While Hellmers provided LSU stability on the mound, UNO cycled through eight pitchers, a common occurrence during midweek college baseball games. Sophomore Caleb Seroski made the Privateers’ longest appearance at three innings. He allowed two runs.
LSU, using its new infield for the second straight game, broke a scoreless tie in the third inning. After sophomore catcher Alex Milazzo reached on a throwing error, freshman outfielder Dylan Crews singled, giving freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan a chance to plate the first run.
As he has done so often this season, Morgan ripped a single into center field. Milazzo scored. Crews later scored on a sacrifice fly from junior designated hitter Cade Beloso.
Morgan continued to lead the offensive effort. As he and Crews swung near the on deck circle at the top of the fifth inning, someone in the dugout said “we need runs.” Morgan looked at Crews.
“Me and you,” Morgan said.
Crews singled, and then Morgan tripled into the left field corner, making him the first LSU baseball player with triples in three straight games since Trey Watkins in 2010. Crews scored from first.
“I'm trying to hit the ball where it's placed,” Morgan said. “It just so happens to be down that left field line every time.”
Morgan, who passed Crews as LSU’s leading hitter, is now batting .423 this season after going 3 for 4 against UNO. He drove in two runs, giving him a team-leading 17 RBIs, and he would have a hit in every game this season if not for one unusual 0 for 6 night.
“I have high expectations for him,” Hellmers said, “and he exceeds them every time.”
Once Morgan scored on a double from Beloso and returned to the dugout, giving LSU a 4-0 lead, one of his teammates called him a “triple machine” and “Tre’ the third,” playing off his full name, John Edward Morgan III. Morgan later scored LSU’s fifth run on a wild pitch.
After Hellmers completed the fifth inning, Beloso engulfed the freshman pitcher a few steps from the dugout. Junior Drew Bianco hugged him, too. Hellmers smiled and nodded. He doesn’t care how LSU uses him moving forward. He enjoys pitching as a starter and as a reliever.
“I've been watching that since high school,” Morgan said. “I've been facing that since high school. Will, he gets up there and competes every time he pitches.”
With Hellmers out of the game, senior Devin Fontenot, sophomore Alex Brady, freshman Ty Floyd and freshman Garrett Edwards completed the shutout.
“When you don't give up any runs,” Mainieri said, “it's pretty hard to lose.”