NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In LSU’s euphoric locker room after Saturday’s big win at Missouri, Will Wade watched the celebration that came with clinching the No. 3 seed for the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Four nights earlier, the Tigers secured a double-bye in the tournament for the third consecutive season — the only one of the SEC’s 14 schools to do that.

They also won at least 10 conference games for the third year in a row, which no league rival can claim.

Also, the Tigers' 39 wins during that three-year span were the most in the SEC.

Impressive? Yes. Still, Wade knows there is something missing from that strong body of work: A win in the league’s postseason tournament.

Since his arrival, LSU lost to Mississippi State in 2018 and Florida in 2019 — the latter when the Tigers were the No. 1 seed — before last year’s tournament was canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.

With a reminder from their fourth-year coach, third-seeded LSU (16-8, 11-6 SEC) will try to fix that about 8:30 p.m. Friday when it meets the winner of Thursday night’s late game between No. 6 seed Ole Miss and No. 11 South Carolina in Bridgestone Arena.

Saying a team is always judged by what it does in league play, Wade said there’s more work to be done in the tournament.

“We’ve been able to accomplish a lot in three or four years, but it’s kind of our last frontier,” he said. “We’ve been awful in the SEC tournament … we’ve been bad in the tournament for a long time.”

Wade knows the numbers backward and forward: LSU's won more than one game in the tournament just twice since 2000 (2002 and ’03 under John Brady) and its record in that time is 14-20.

Further, the Tigers haven’t played on a Saturday in the semifinals since 2016 and they haven’t advanced to the final since 1993. Their last title came back in 1980.

“We haven't been very good historically; we haven't been very good since we've been here,” Wade said. “The last frontier for us within the SEC is to perform well and play well in this tournament.”

Getting its first win in the tournament under Wade might also boost its status for the NCAA tournament that begins next week.

On Thursday, LSU was 28th in the NET ranking. A win or two could help the Tigers move up in the NCAA selection committee’s eyes after most bracketologists have them penciled in as an eight or nine seed.

With that in mind, getting past Ole Miss or South Carolina was the top priority in this week’s tournament preps.

LSU defeated both teams this season, topping Ole Miss 75-61 in Oxford on Jan. 9 and one week later struggled before overcoming South Carolina 85-80 at home.

“You have to start by winning one,” Wade said. “That’s a really, really important next step for our program, for all of us, is to start winning in the SEC tournament.

“That’s one area where we just haven’t been as good as we’ve been in some areas, and we have to change that. We want to try and improve our seeding and improve our standing for the NCAA tournament as much as we can.”

Wade is certainly excited about playing the SEC tournament in his hometown of Nashville.

In the only tournament game his team has played in Music City, LSU, the 2019 regular-season champion, fell to Florida in a heartbreaker while Wade was suspended.

Then, came last year’s cancellation of the tournament.

“You love tournament basketball, and this is what you work so hard for all year long is to play well in March,” he said. “This is the most important part of the season, most important time and we’re excited. I’m excited.”

He’s more eager to see if his team, which has been plagued by inconsistency much of the season, can string together some good games like it did at Missouri and show how dangerous it can be.

“We’ll see. Hopefully, we can show it here at some point,” he said. “Time is running out, but something we’ve talked about is playing a full 40 minutes, a complete 40 minutes, and doing what we do.

“We haven’t been able to do that yet. Missouri was closer, and we have been a little bit closer. So we’ve got to keep plugging away, see if we can make it happen.”