The LSU baseball team faces Southern Miss Sunday night in the Hattiesburg Regional with the Tigers one win away from advancing to the super regional. You can follow here for the score and updates from Pete Taylor Park.
USM beat Kennesaw State 4-3 in 10 innings Sunday afternoon to set up the game with LSU. The Owls were eliminated from the regional.
LSU needs only one win to take the regional while the Golden Eagles need to beat LSU twice to advance in the NCAA tournament. LSU beat Southern Miss 7-6 Saturday night.
You can follow below for the latest from the game in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.