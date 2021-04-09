There's a name that keeps coming up around LSU's spring football practices. Bring it up with just about any other player, and there will most likely be a head-tilting smile, a raise of the eyebrows, a let-me-tell-you-what snort of the nostrils, followed by a seemingly hyperbolic description of the team's new star defensive tackle.
"Maason Smith," defensive tackle Neil Farrell said with a grin, "he comes in ahead of the game. You wouldn't even know he was a freshman if it wasn't on paper."
Yep, there the designation is. Thanks to Maason wearing the No. 0 (LSU's first player to don the number since the NCAA permitted its use this year), his name's right at the top of LSU's official roster.
The 18-year-old is only a few months into classes in Baton Rouge after enrolling early when he signed with the Tigers during December's early signing period. Smith was LSU's crown jewel recruit, a five-star who chose the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia and Miami to bolster head coach Ed Orgeron's vision for a dominant, attacking defensive line that could control the trenches against elite offensive lines.
"Man, Maason," said left guard Ed Ingram. "That kid is a dog. I can already see it now. When he's out there playing, you can see how mean and nasty he is. This dude, he's a hard player."
That's how most people know the terrier from Terrebonne High, the 6-foot-6 imposing force whose stepmother, Jackie, says "is mean as hell on the field" and the complete opposite away from the game.
He's the brother who's arranged a deal with his 5-year-old sister, Jailyn, to trade visits every other week. When Jackie brought Jailyn to practice last week and watched the players run out, Maason detoured and picked Jailyn up in a bear hug, then ran back onto the field.
"Maason's one of those humble giants," his father, Malcolm, said. "Always has been. Until you piss him off. I'm just being honest with you. When he's upset, he has tunnel vision. If you beat him on a play, he's going to make damn sure he's going to beat you twice."
Maason has certainly been challenged at LSU already. Malcolm warned him that veteran players have mastered tricks he didn't even know yet. Maason tried to block fifth-year senior defensive lineman Glen Logan in a drill during the first week of spring practice. Logan tossed Maason to the ground, provoking Orgeron to proclaim: "Welcome to LSU, big boy!"
"Since he's been here, he's been really open to learning and asking questions and trying to get better," said defensive end Ali Gaye, who opted to return for a senior season despite an NFL-worthy year after transferring in from junior college. "As a freshman, you're going to see that a lot. He's really somebody that's buying into being here. He's gonna be somebody to watch out for because he's really special and he's really got some special talents."
Enough for a consensus, isn't it? Too much hype for an elite signee brimming with potential? Coaches and players do try to temper the expectations by offering caveats about his raw techniques, his awareness in the scheme, how he's got to lower his giant frame to gain advantageous leverage against experienced offensive linemen.
Despite all that, Orgeron still called Maason LSU's "best pass rusher inside right now," a creator of quarterback chaos who raises "no question he's going to play and play a lot" and "can push for a starting position" this season.
See, there's a reason Maason is wearing No. 0.
Jackie said he wanted to wear No. 94 — the number he wore at Terrebonne — but it was already taken by fellow defensive tackle Joseph Evans. So, Jackie said, Orgeron offered Maason the big zero with an opportunity to both make history and forge his own legacy.
"He is a very smart young man," Orgeron said. "I do believe he's going to play a lot as a freshman and is going to be one of the top freshmen on our team."
•••
Terrebonne head coach Gary Hill says he's always advised his players in the recruiting process, "Don't go for the coach, go for the program." Coaches come and go, he'll say, but the program always remains.
The advice came in handy for Maason, who signed with LSU a week before Orgeron parted ways with former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini after a singular season in which the Tigers defense recorded the team's historic lows in both total defense and scoring defense. Christian LaCouture, the graduate assistant Orgeron credited with helping land Maason, left LSU in March to take a sales job outside of football.
But Maason has raved about LSU's new defensive coaches, his parents say, particularly linebacker coach Blake Baker, who recruited Maason the previous three years in separate stints as defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech and Miami.
Malcolm's always pushed his own rule: Go for the academics. The father set the tone for this rule while Maason was in middle school, when a teacher called Malcolm and said his son had been causing trouble in class. There was a basketball game that day. Malcolm called Maason's coach and told him, "make sure Maason's on the bus on the way home after school." His son did not play.
Make no mistake, those close to Maason say, he caused no more trouble than any other local kid. But the Smiths were a family of discipline and motivation. Malcolm has traveled the world in the oil and gas industry. Jackie owns her own mortgage company. Maason's mother, Cara Morgan, is a physician in Mississippi.
Maason wanted to be a physician himself in sports medicine. It's part of the reason he liked Miami; one of the university's medical centers was right next to the football practice field. But now, the well-spoken teenager is interested in communications and media, Jackie said, and believes he can be a thoughtful sports broadcaster after his playing career is over.
Still, Maason's interest in the science of sports and the body has helped. His weight climbed to 345 pounds during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Jackie introduced Maason to the Keto diet — a very low-carb, high-fat plan — and he munched on meals like lettuce wrap burgers and pepperoni chips until his weight dropped back down to 305 before the start of his senior year.
Maason has since learned to tweak the diet. Hill said he urged Maason to add more carbohydrates in the latter half of the week so he'd have the energy to go full speed the entire game. But Maason has held onto Keto's overall philosophy.
James Frank, Terrebonne's defensive line coach, said Maason and a teammate share birthdays one day apart in October. So he brought them both a cookie cake for them to share. While the teammate was understandably pleased, Frank said Maason waved him off and said, "Thanks Coach, I'm good."
"It's like, 'I'm giving you a cookie cake!'" Frank said. "Who does that?"
Maason is weight conscious for good reason: Orgeron has a history of chiding defensive tackles for showing up to camp overweight. Right now, Maason weighs 290 pounds and is working on building the additional weight in muscle. Jackie noted that it's going to be difficult bringing Maason food when she and Jailyn visit next week, because Maason is trying to be careful while his roommate — the 6-foot-2, 172-pound freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier — is trying to gain weight.
That Maason is rooming with a quarterback isn't unfamiliar. He's been working out with skill players since the ninth grade.
Ernest "Turk" Harvey, a sports performance trainer in Thibodaux, said Maason was the first major lineman who ever worked out with him. Harvey has trained players like Thibodaux High's Amik Robertson, a Louisiana Tech cornerback whom the Oakland Raiders selected in the fourth round of last year's NFL draft. Harvey said Maason caught wind that he trained speedy skill players, and he wanted to learn how to be quicker in the open field and tackle players who were more agile.
Maason, who still trains with Harvey, does the same footwork drills as the receivers and cornerbacks and running backs — the speed rings, the speed ladders, the drills to make sure he doesn't waste movements — and just finishes each one with a defensive line move.
"Turk was a game-changer," Jackie said.
The newfound speed helped Maason pursue tackles from the backside. Hill said after one of Terrebonne's top linemen was injured last season, opposing offenses started to run away from Maason. He still finished the season with 63 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
"If it comes down to the end and a play has to be made," Hill said, "I'll put my money on Maason being somewhere around the football when the play's made."
•••
Malcolm Smith is sitting in a hotel room in Washington, Pennsylvania, savoring the realization that he's finally going home for good.
No more month-long work trips to oil and gas fields in distant states or foreign countries. No more bleary-eyed phone calls at well-timed moments, when he'd only gather a fraction of the life going on back home in Louisiana with his wife and three children. No more missing his middle son, Maason, burgeon from Terrebonne High's star defensive tackle to the five-star recruit who's now only into his first few weeks at LSU.
Oh, no. Not anymore. On this splendid Wednesday evening, Malcolm has just finalized the presentation and paperwork surrounding an invention of his — the details of which he's unable to reveal just yet — and the impending deal will allow him to retire from a 26-year career in the oil and gas industry at the ripe age of 52.
Goodbye. So long. Farewell.
How did his friends in Egypt use to say it?
Ma'a salameh.
Malcolm has worked along seacoasts all across the world.
Columbia. Dubai. Kuwait. Iraq.
Then, he'd return home for months at a time. He'd teach his children humility with lessons learned in other countries. He'd tell stories about the kids he saw at 3 a.m. begging him to buy a box of Kleenex from them for a dollar — kids who hardly owned anything. He'd teach his children words in different languages, especially Arabic, and have them repeat the words back to him.
Then, he'd leave Louisiana again.
Ma'a salameh.
The first international rig Malcolm worked on was near Aberdeen, Scotland, in 1996. He once stayed out in a pub packed with rowdy soccer fans, all pulling for Manchester United, and relished the victory late enough into the night for the Guinness to weigh him down when he had to wake up for work at 5 a.m.
"I have brothers from all these places," Malcolm says.
Perhaps the best of friends were in Cairo during the Egyptian Revolution. See, there's a reason Malcolm stopped working on international sites in 2011. At the time, he'd already returned to the United States before the violence began. Meanwhile, his older brother, Darnell, was stuck in the villa they stayed in within the city. Almost every day, Darnell called Malcolm and said, "Let momma know I'm OK." Malcolm would reply, "I know you are."
"I knew the guys that were with him," Malcolm says. "They would die before they let something happen to him. That's the truth."
Their friends stayed with Darnell until it was safe to transport him to the airport one night. Darnell boarded the airplane and departed for America under the cover of darkness. He told Malcolm upon his return, "Man, let's forget about all that," and they've stayed stateside ever since.
Ma'a salameh.
Now, Malcolm is the one waiting to the airplane. He's daydreaming about the condo he'll buy in Baton Rouge — something within walking distance of Tiger Stadium — where he can enjoy the pub-like sprawl of tailgating before watching his son terrorize opposing backfields.
Yes, just as soon as he can leave this Pennsylvania hotel, Malcolm will fly back to New Orleans. The first thing he'll do before returning home to Houma is drive to LSU and visit Maason. The first things the father will tell his son will be words Maason recognizes.
I love you. And I'm proud of you.