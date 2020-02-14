FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU track and field athletes had a highly-productive afternoon and evening on the first day of the prestigious Tyson Invitational on Friday.
The second-ranked Tigers and sixth-ranked Lady Tigers combined for two wins and six personal records at the Randal Tyson Track Center, with the biggest being JuVaughn Harrison’s winning mark of 26 feet, 7¼ inches in the men’s invitational long jump.
The reigning NCAA outdoor champion in the long and high jumps, Harrison put on a clinic Friday when he soared past his previous PR of 25-8¼ on four of his final five attempts and had just one foul.
Harrison’s 26-7¼ won the competition by nearly one foot over Missouri’s Ja’Mari Ward, whose best Friday was a 25-7½. Harrison’s LSU teammate, Rayvon Grey, finished fourth at 25-4.
Grey went into the weekend as the national leader with a 26-6½, but Harrison topped that on four of his succeeding five jumps.
Harrison began his series with a 25-1¼, then followed with a 26-1¾ in the second round, a 26-2¾ in the third round and a 26-3 in the fourth round.
After a fifth-round foul, he popped the 26-7¼ that tied him for fourth on the school’s all-time list after beginning the day outside the top 10.
On the track, LSU had two more PRs in the men’s and women’s 60-meter hurdles.
In the women’s hurdles, Tonea Marshall sped to the title in a time of 7.89 seconds with freshman Alia Armstrong taking second in a personal-best 7.95 seconds.
Marshall already holds the school record with a 7.86, but Armstrong’s time moved her into third on the school’s all-time list and tied her for second on the national list this season.
Eric Edwards finished second in the men’s hurdles with a PR of 7.61, which is the second-fastest time in the nation this season and third-best in school history.
Teammate Damion Thomas was third in 7.68 seconds.
In the 60 meters final, LSU’s Thelma Davies posted a PR of 7.23 seconds in taking second, while the Tigers’ Akanni Hislop was third in the men’s final with a 6.68.
Terrance Laird posted the fastest time in the prelims with a 6.66, which tied him for eighth place on the school’s all-time list, but he did not start in the final.
Also, Alicia Stamey finished second in the mile with a time of 4 minutes, 54.94 seconds, which shaved nearly seven seconds off her old personal best.