LSU's JuVaughn Harrison celebrates after a clearance in the high jump at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, last June. Harrison claimed the long and high jump titles, becoming the first male athlete to sweep those titles in the same meet in the 98-year history of the championships.

 Photo courtesy of LSU Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU track and field athletes had a highly-productive afternoon and evening on the first day of the prestigious Tyson Invitational on Friday.

The second-ranked Tigers and sixth-ranked Lady Tigers combined for two wins and six personal records at the Randal Tyson Track Center, with the biggest being JuVaughn Harrison’s winning mark of 26 feet, 7¼ inches in the men’s invitational long jump.

The reigning NCAA outdoor champion in the long and high jumps, Harrison put on a clinic Friday when he soared past his previous PR of 25-8¼ on four of his final five attempts and had just one foul.

Harrison’s 26-7¼ won the competition by nearly one foot over Missouri’s Ja’Mari Ward, whose best Friday was a 25-7½. Harrison’s LSU teammate, Rayvon Grey, finished fourth at 25-4.

Grey went into the weekend as the national leader with a 26-6½, but Harrison topped that on four of his succeeding five jumps.

Harrison began his series with a 25-1¼, then followed with a 26-1¾ in the second round, a 26-2¾ in the third round and a 26-3 in the fourth round.

After a fifth-round foul, he popped the 26-7¼ that tied him for fourth on the school’s all-time list after beginning the day outside the top 10.

On the track, LSU had two more PRs in the men’s and women’s 60-meter hurdles.

In the women’s hurdles, Tonea Marshall sped to the title in a time of 7.89 seconds with freshman Alia Armstrong taking second in a personal-best 7.95 seconds.

Marshall already holds the school record with a 7.86, but Armstrong’s time moved her into third on the school’s all-time list and tied her for second on the national list this season.

Eric Edwards finished second in the men’s hurdles with a PR of 7.61, which is the second-fastest time in the nation this season and third-best in school history.

Teammate Damion Thomas was third in 7.68 seconds.

In the 60 meters final, LSU’s Thelma Davies posted a PR of 7.23 seconds in taking second, while the Tigers’ Akanni Hislop was third in the men’s final with a 6.68.

Terrance Laird posted the fastest time in the prelims with a 6.66, which tied him for eighth place on the school’s all-time list, but he did not start in the final.

Also, Alicia Stamey finished second in the mile with a time of 4 minutes, 54.94 seconds, which shaved nearly seven seconds off her old personal best.

