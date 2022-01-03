HOUSTON — The LSU Tigers are in crisis mode heading into Tuesday’s Texas Bowl against Kansas State. LSU has just 45 scholarship players left, may well have to start a walk-on or a converted wide receiver at quarterback (Jontre Kirklin, a great high school quarterback at Lutcher) and has analysts coaching some of its position groups.

What, you’ve never heard of running backs coach Mario Acitelli? I doubt even Mario’s mom could blame you for that.

LSU fans should not fret that it’s only their beloved program facing such a plight. College football is in crisis mode as well. Transfers are crisscrossing the country with much more ease than most commercial airliners these days. And NIL deals have basically taken the under-the-table money players have gotten for, well, forever and put it squarely on top of the table for everyone to see. It may be fair that college athletes have the right to earn money that their fellow students can earn, that their schools have earned off of their efforts for more than a century. But it doesn’t mean schools aren’t skirting the loosely written rules.

“The negatives of this is what happens in the recruiting process,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said back in August. “We feel like we may have lost a recruit in a particular sport that will go unnamed because a school promised upfront that recruit a name, image, and likeness agreement, which is illegal by kind of the basic NIL rules.”

Right now, though, anything goes. And if a player wants to go because they aren’t happy with the way a coach talks to them or their place on the depth chart (if you’re a football player at LSU, all you had to do was wait awhile) then you can leave. Max Johnson helped LSU beat Texas A&M with a touchdown pass in November and transferred to Texas A&M in December. When have we ever seen such a thing?

Then of course there are the players opting out of bowl games. What started with a trickle with players like Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey has become a deluge. One of the most recent was LSU running back Ty Davis-Price, who opted out of the Texas Bowl and his senior year to prepare for the NFL draft.

LSU vs. Kansas State: Our staff makes its picks for Tuesday night's Texas Bowl The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's Texas Bowl matchup against Kansas State on Tuesday night in Houston's NRG Stadium.

You may think TDP, who bravely muscled through token blocking most of this season to rush for 1,003 yards, is leaving his team in the lurch. You may think he’s being smart. What I think is that players are taking a “me first” approach more than ever. And that Bo Schembechler’s “The team! The team! The team!” speech is sounding more like a voice playing on a scratchy old hand-cranked phonograph than ever.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, arguably the biggest voice in college football, drew withering criticism for saying last week that “this era of player just doesn’t love football.” Herbstreit walked back his comments a bit, saying some do and some don’t. But fellow ESPN analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard chipped in by saying players today have “a sense of entitlement” he finds unappealing.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Whether you agree or not, the game has changed. And college football has done this to itself. It’s hard to slam Davis-Price for opting out when Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU before the Fighting Irish played in the Fiesta Bowl, where they lost 37-35 to Oklahoma State.

“What’s good for the goose …” as the old saying goes. If coaches like Kelly can look for new and better opportunities, which they absolutely can, how reasonable is it to criticize Johnson? Or Eli Ricks for leaving LSU for Alabama? It hurts when it happens to your team, but it’s a blessing when it goes the other way. Outfielder Jacob Berry followed Jay Johnson to LSU from Arizona and now is tabbed by Collegiate Baseball as its preseason national player of the year. LSU's Alexis Morris torched her old Texas A&M team for 30 points Sunday in the women's basketball's team's big 75-66 win. No LSU fan is disappointed about those moves.

Always, though, there are players and coaches left behind trying to finish the job. Who are still committed to the team and want to see it through to the end. Like Henry V’s “Band of Brothers,” the LSU players who stayed to compete Tuesday night will be remembered.

“At the end of the day,” said LSU graduate center Liam Shanahan, himself a former transfer from Harvard, “everyone is going to do what they feel is best for them and their families. In terms of this game, all we want is the guys who are still here with us.

“Everyone here now has been here since day one of fall camp. We’ve only gotten closer and closer as a group. We really want to do this for one another and want to show that Tuesday to everyone watching.”

Despite 45 scholarship players, LSU makes no excuses for Texas Bowl: ‘We’re going to win’ HOUSTON — When LSU released its depth chart for the Texas Bowl, it became apparent how many players a team depleted by injuries, opt outs and …

So those that are left will play. And this crisis for LSU football will eventually pass. Kelly, if his already Hall of Fame-worthy track record is any indication, will find success at LSU.

But I worry for the long-term future of the college game. Fifty years ago, LSU played Tennessee in the Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl in the Astrodome next to NRG Stadium, site of Tuesday’s game. Today, the Astrodome is an empty, aging, disused relic.

Where will college football be 50 years from now? If it resembles it the Astrodome, it will only have itself to blame.