Following a resurgent season under Kim Mulkey, the LSU women’s basketball team will host to a four-team regional site in Baton Rouge as a No. 3 seed to start play in the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers (25-5) will face Jackson State (23-6) on Saturday in the first round following Sunday evening's release of the full bracket for the NCAA women’s tournament.
Alson on Saturday in Baton Rouge, No. 6 seed Ohio State will take on the winner of the First Four battle between Missouri State and Florida State.
Game times have yet to be announced for the games, which are part of the Spokane Region.
Mulkey’s squad starts tournament play with a record of 25-5 after losing the opener of the SEC Tournament, 78-63, to eventual tourney champion Kentucky.
LSU was on an eight-game winning streak entering the Kentucky game.
While the LSU women haven’t won an NCAA Tournament game since a run to the Sweet 16 in 2014, Mulkey has plenty of experience leading teams to lengthy runs well into the postseason.
In her final 12 seasons at Baylor, Mulkey’s teams made it to at least the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. She won two national titles during that stretch and won three total after taking over the Baylor program in 2000.
LSU has never won a national title, but it has reached the Final Four five times - the last time coming in 2008.