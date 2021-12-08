Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher twice strongly denied being interested in the LSU job, but a report indicates that didn't keep LSU athletic director Scott Woodward from actively pursuing Fisher.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported Wednesday that LSU was prepared to offer the former LSU offensive coordinator an 8-year, $125 million contract that would have given him $13 million a year.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported that there were phone calls between Fisher and LSU as late as the Thursday prior to the Nov. 27 season finale against Texas A&M.

Fisher is currently on contract with Texas A&M through 2031 with a base salary of $9 million after signing a four-year extension this past summer.

LSU ultimately hired former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, who inked a 10-year contract that will pay him $95 million plus incentives.