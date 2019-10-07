Sophomore wide receiver Terrace Marshall was present at LSU football practice on Monday afternoon for the first time since he underwent surgery on his foot two weeks ago.

Marshall suffered a reported fracture in his foot against Vanderbilt, an injury head coach Ed Orgeron compared to one former LSU defensive lineman Christian LaCouture had during his career. LaCouture recovered in two weeks.

Orgeron did not think Marshall would recover as quick, but he said Marshall would play sooner than outsiders expected. Last week, Marshall shed the walking boot on his right foot.

An integral part of LSU's offense, Marshall has 20 receptions this season for 304 yards and six touchdowns. With Marshall absent against Utah State, senior Derrick Dillon started. Dillon caught four passes — double the number he had this season entering the game.

Junior outside linebacker Ray Thornton also returned to practice on Monday. Last week, Orgeron said Thornton was "suspended from the team right now." He did not give a timetable for Thornton's return. Thornton has played in four of LSU's games this season, recording three tackles.

Meanwhile, in preparation for Florida's pass rush — the Gators are No. 3 in the country with 26 sacks — quarterbacks practiced throwing under simulated pressure. They hit one another with pads and waved their hands in one another's faces as they threw.

Roll call:

Players missing during the open portion of LSU practice:

Todd Harris, S, junior

Cordale Flott, CB, freshman

Kardell Thomas, OL, freshman

Badara Traore, OL, senior

Thomas Perry, OL, senior

Thaddeus Moss, TE, junior

