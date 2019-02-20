Former LSU defensive tackle Dominic Livingston said "family issues" led to him entering the NCAA transfer portal last week.
The 6-foot-3, 350-pound Houston native posted a written statement on Twitter on Wednesday morning thanking the LSU coaching staff and players.
"We have a bond that can't be broken and LSU and Baton Rouge will always have a special place in my heart," wrote Livingston, who appeared in one game as a true freshman last season and did not record a tackle. "However, due to family issues, I have decided to separate from LSU and further my academic and athletic aspirations back home in the state of Texas. I wish the entire LSU family my absolute best in the future."
Will always love this school 💪🏽no cap 🧢 pic.twitter.com/fSY6Bwv1tN— Dominic Livingston (@BigDomo22) February 20, 2019
Livingston did not say what school he would be transferring to.
Livingston was the second LSU defensive lineman to enter the portal this week. True freshman Davin Cotton entered the portal on Feb. 11 but withdrew his name from the portal a few days later.
Players can enter the transfer portal, but it doesn't automatically mean they will transfer. They have the option to remove their names from the portal.
Cotton was the first scholarship LSU player to enter the portal; walk-on running back Justin Jones entered the database Jan. 11.
Livingston's departure comes at a position of depth. Starting nose tackle Breiden Fehoko will return for his senior season, along with 6-3, 362-pound Tyler Shelvin, who just finished his redshirt freshman season.
Defensive tackle was a focus point for LSU in its 2019 recruiting class, which included 6-4, 347-pound Siaki Ika. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he expects Ika to play as a true freshman.
Defensive tackles remaining on LSU's roster also include freshman Nelson Jenkins.
The transfer portal became an option in October, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their original school for permission.
The new model allows athletes to let their schools know that they'd like to transfer; the school is required to enter that athlete's name into a national transfer database within two business days. Once the athlete's name is in the database, other coaches are free to contact the athlete at will.
In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.
Before the rule went into effect, it was LSU's athletics-wide policy that students had permission to transfer to all schools except those in the Southeastern Conference, or those on its schedule for the next two seasons.