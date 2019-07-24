Former LSU teammates Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson each donated $1 million to the football program's facilities, the school announced Tuesday.
LSU's new locker room and performance facility will be open to a media tour Wednesday morning.
"I'm truly inspired that I'm in a position to give back to my school, a school that I really feel helped me find myself and helped me define myself," Mathieu said in a video released by the university.
Peterson echoed Mathieu's comments, saying: "Giving back has always been my main goal when I could make it to the position I am in today."
LSU has recognized Mathieu's contributions by renaming its players lounge after him.
In addition to his donation to the facilities, Mathieu also started a scholarship fund.
Mathieu played with the Tigers from 2010-2012 but was dismissed from the team during his junior season by then-LSU head coach Les Miles. Shortly after his dismissal, Mathieu announced his desire to rejoin the program for his senior season but instead opted to turn pro.
The New Orleans native was drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals. Mathieu is now a member of the Kansas City Cheifs.
In an interview with CBS Sports, Mathieu addressed his dismissal from the team and desire to still give back to the program.
"A lot of people may not be able to understand why I was able to donate $1 million after they kicked me out of school and everything that went down," he said. "Ultimately what I think they have to understand is me and LSU's relationship has always been a great relationship."
Peterson played at LSU from 2008-2010, forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL. He was taken fifth overall in the 2011 draft by the Cardinals.
Peterson had a breakout junior year, winning two of the most prestigous collegiate awards in the Chuck Bednarik and Jim Thorpe. He was also an All-American.
In the NFL, Peterson has been named to the pro bowl team every since he entered the league. He's been voted All-Pro four times.