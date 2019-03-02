TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The LSU basketball team’s road magic continued Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers prevailed for the eighth time in as many games away from home in a place LSU has found very difficult to win in, to say the least.

No. 13 LSU came from three points down in the final six minutes to take a 74-69 win over Alabama in Coleman Coliseum, an unfriendly arena where the Tigers had won just three times in their past 22 visits dating to 1996.

LSU (24-5, 14-2 Southeastern Conference) trailed 56-53 before going on a 17-7 run that produced a 70-63 lead with 29 seconds to play that did in Alabama (17-12, 8-8).

The win kept the Tigers at the top of the league standings with only two games left in the regular season.

Skylar Mays scored 20 points to lead LSU, while Javonte Smart finished with 19. Naz Reid, who started the decisive run with a layup, had 12 points and 13 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and third in the past four games.

Coupled with an 88-79 win over Alabama on Jan. 8 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, LSU swept the season series from Bama for the first time since 2004.

The teams had met twice in the regular season 13 times since then with the Tigers either splitting with the Crimson Tide or losing both games.

LSU will play at Florida at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

More to come.