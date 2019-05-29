DESTIN, Fla. – Former LSU star basketball player Tasmin Mitchell is taking a step up into a full-time coaching role on Will Wade’s staff.

Wade announced Wednesday here at the Southeastern Conference Spring Meeting that he is promoting Mitchell from the administrative role of director of student-athlete development to assistant coach, where he has served the past two seasons.

“This was kind of the plan when I hired Taz in the first place,” Wade said. “We knew he had a bright future in coaching. He loves LSU.

“He’s ready and will do a tremendous job.”

Mitchell replaces Tony Benford, who served as LSU’s interim coach late in the season. Benford is now an assistant at TCU.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to be able to coach at the university I love and am most passionate about," Mitchell said in a statement released by the school. "I am humbled to have been a student-athlete for the men’s basketball program and now be able to join Coach Wade and his coaching staff to build and continue the great tradition of the LSU basketball program that I once was a part of.

“Coach Wade and his staff have done a great job turning this program around and I couldn’t be more excited to be able to contribute and bring my experiences and knowledge of the game to the program as an assistant coach. I will always take great pride in this program and community and am excited for the journey ahead for LSU Basketball."

Wade also announced that he is promoting assistant Greg Heiar to associate head coach. He has been an assistant for both of Wade’s first two seasons at LSU.

“It’s the first time I’ve had an associate head coach,” Wade said. “I felt he earned it. He’s the best in the country at player development and a tenacious recruiter. He’s just a well-rounded assistant. He’s going to be a head coach sooner rather than later.”

Can't see video below? Click here.

Mitchell, 32, was a star at Denham Springs High School before playing at LSU from 2006-09. He was a member of LSU’s 2006 Final Four team and SEC champion and a senior on the 2009 team that won the SEC title.

Mitchell remains the third-highest scorer in LSU history with 1,989 points behind only all-time NCAA leading scorer Pete Maravich and Rudy Macklin. His 950 career rebounds ranks sixth in school history, and he logged the most minutes (4,692) and games played (137 with 136 starts) by any Tiger ever.