Going into its season-opener against Georgia Southern, LSU prepared more than a dozen defensive schemes.
It used one.
The Tigers stuck to their base defensive look throughout the game, coach Ed Orgeron said, and held the Eagles to 98 total yards. They didn’t put much on tape for Texas to study.
Orgeron said LSU will begin in its base defense against the Longhorns on Saturday night. The Tigers, who want their defensive linemen to attack more this season, will adjust if necessary during the game.
“I'm excited about the opportunity to do some different things,” Orgeron said, “because we're not playing the option.”
Facing an up-tempo offense and with temperatures forecasted to reach 103 degrees, the Tigers plan to rotate their defensive linemen throughout the game.
As LSU makes frequent substitutions — sometimes within a series — senior Breiden Fehoko will play nose tackle and defensive end. Fehoko did not record a tackle against Georgia Southern.
“I want to give Breiden more reps,” Orgeron said. “He's considered a starter for us. I think you'll see him more in the rotation this week.”