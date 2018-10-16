Thirty seconds led to 60 yards.

A slant. A handoff. A deep vertical.

All at the pace of an airboat gliding through the marsh.

For much of this season, the LSU offense had been more methodical — the trolling motor that hummed steadily while offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger searched for a point of attack down below.

But on the second drive of Saturday’s 36-16 win over then-No. 2 Georgia, the Tigers rolled out the up-tempo offense that knocked the nation’s second-ranked scoring defense (13 points allowed per game) on its heels.

LSU recorded 475 yards of offense — the most Georgia had allowed all season — by leveraging the Bulldogs' powerful defensive front against itself.

“You see the big defensive linemen they have,” coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. “Hurry-up was a big part of the game plan.”

Most of Georgia’s defensive linemen are listed at more than 300 pounds, and as the Tigers racked up yards and first downs against the Bulldogs defense, quarterback Joe Burrow noticed: “I think we got them tired a little bit.”

“I don’t think they were in quite as good a shape as we were,” said Burrow, who rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries with two rushing touchdowns. “And I think that really got our run game going.”

On the third drive, Clyde Edwards-Helaire broke through a tackle at the line of scrimmage and dashed 47 yards to the Georgia 7.

The 5-foot-9, 212-pound Catholic High graduate rushed for a career-high 145 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per carry, and recorded four runs that went for more than 15 yards.

LSU’s up-tempo offense set the game out of reach 26-9 at the start of the fourth quarter, when it took six plays and less than three minutes for the Tigers to drive 86 yards and score a touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire had rushes of 19 and 17 yards on that drive, which ended on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Burrow.

“It was a lot harder for the defense to adjust (to the tempo),” said Edwards-Helaire, whose 475 rushing yards this season rank 10th in the Southeastern Conference. “When you’re able to do that, they can’t line up in their go-to defense. As far as what the defense had planned, everything is just too fast. They really didn’t get a chance to see it on film, as fast as what we ran Saturday. That was the X-factor in the run game.”

Why hadn’t there been much film for Georgia to examine?

At the start of preseason camp, Orgeron said LSU would have “an offense that will be exciting and will score points” in Ensminger’s first full season as offensive coordinator, with formations that would include up to five wide receivers.

But injuries to the offensive line and quarterback protection issues throughout the season limited LSU’s offense, Orgeron said. The Georgia game was the first time LSU used the same rotation of starting offensive linemen in consecutive games.

The offense had also slowed itself down with penalties, tackles for loss and sacks on first downs.

In LSU’s 27-19 loss at Florida, the Tigers’ offense recorded a sack, penalty or tackle for loss on first down six times.

Against Georgia, LSU cut those mistakes down to three.

“You can’t go fast if you lose three yards on first down,” Burrow said. “Going fast has always been good for us all year; but in some games, we haven’t been able to because we lose yards on first down.”

LSU’s two penalties against Georgia were its fewest in a game this season, and one of them — a false start at the start of the second half — came on offense.

“I was proud of them,” Orgeron said. “When you’re disciplined, together as a football team, you’re focused. Saturday was one of those days. It was going to happen. You could feel it. We don’t want to give anybody nothing. We felt we didn’t play well against Florida. We worked hard on penalties. Had our guys run, all that stuff.”

“This team, most of the things I’ve asked them to fix, they’ve fixed.”