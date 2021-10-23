OXFORD, Miss. — No doubt there were champagne toasts Saturday to Ole Miss great Eli Manning at the well-heeled Woodstock of tailgating known as The Grove.

Saturday was Manning’s day as Ole Miss retired his number, painted the Manning name in both end zones, and no doubt tried to impress the hell out of his nephew — Newman quarterback Arch Manning — who was here on a recruiting visit.

Of course, the school still hasn’t retired that “SEC West Champions ‘03” sign on the south façade of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. You know, that year Eli and Ole Miss LOST to LSU 17-14 here, giving the Rebels a share of the SEC West title with LSU but no more? A couple of months later, the Tigers were toasting their national championship in Manning’s native New Orleans with a BCS championship Sugar Bowl win over Oklahoma.

There's so much faded glory on display here in the town that has long been the cradle of great writers. As the shadows stretched long across the field, one longed to hear William Faulkner pecking away on his typewriter, surveying the scene and crafting some haunted mythology about a giant like LSU that has shrunk before our eyes.

You didn’t have to be Faulkner to see the fizz falling flat from LSU's reinvigorating 49-42 upset win over Florida the previous Saturday. The Tigers started strong against Ole Miss but then gradually fell behind more and more and more until the Rebels looked like a school-yard bully holding a smaller scrapper at arms length, pulling away for a 31-17 win that was not as close as the score indicated.

The LSU offensive line that pancaked the Gators and opened up moving van-sized holes for Tyrion Davis-Price last week? It looked like the line from earlier this season, unable to fend off what previously had been a pretty mediocre Ole Miss defensive front. The Rebels harassed quarterback Max Johnson, too. He got hit and fumbled twice as passing pockets collapsed around him.

LSU’s defense? Well, for all the good cheer from the Florida game, the fact remains that this bunch did give up 42 points in back-to-back games against Kentucky and the Gators. The Tigers bottled up the Rebels early, forcing Ole Miss to punt on its first two possessions while playing good pass defense and getting good pressure on Matt Corral. But Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin started fiddling with knobs and twisting dials and soon had the Tigers on their heels defensively, ripping off huge chunks of yardage.

Ole Miss scored on its last three possessions of the first half — field goal, touchdown, touchdown — and first drive of the third quarter to take a 24-7 halftime lead. By that point, LSU looked like it had enough. The running game that ran all over a more talented Florida defense last week barely registered a blip, totaling 77 yards. And some of the Tigers defenders — save for senior linebacker Damone Clark, who bravely logged another double-digit tackle day with 20 stops — were grabbing and waving at Ole Miss ball carriers as they sailed past.

One rather expected the Tigers would open the Ed Orgeron Farewell Tour with a spirited effort. LSU has a lot of experience in firing coaches — five of the past six have met that end — and generally the Tigers played fast, free and flexed their ever-present talent with the heat off.

That didn’t happen Saturday. As Ole Miss rallied, LSU wilted. It leaves you wondering how the Tigers will respond during a quartet of November games, mostly against quality opponents such as Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M, when the adversity hits and they have to respond. They may be asking themselves deep down, “Respond for what? So we can finish 6-6 and go to the Birmingham Bowl?”

As for the Kiffin quotient, he managed to draw some of the attention to himself on Eli Manning Day by strutting into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium before the game wearing a No. 10 powder blue (sissy blue?) Manning replica jersey. At halftime, he ditched the white windbreaker and wore a powder/sissy blue shirt. More importantly as the game wore on, Kiffin showed why he is considered a contender for the LSU job, displaying a brilliant arsenal of play calling, formations and schemes.

Yes, LSU has been dealing with a glut of injuries but so has Ole Miss. The Rebels were missing key receivers and offensive linemen, and Corral was limping around on a gimpy left ankle. Nonetheless, the Rebels looked like something more than the sum of their parts while the Tigers looked like something less.

Was that coaching? In part, at least, you have to say yes. The question for LSU athletic director Scott Woodward will not be whether he can outbid Ole Miss for Kiffin if he wants him — LSU is likely to drop a bank on Orgeron’s successor. The question will be whether he and LSU want to put up with the antics, the circus, the constant drumbeat of drama that follows Kiffin like a ship’s wake.

That is up for debate. What isn’t is the fact on this Saturday, LSU and Ole Miss looked like ships sailing in opposite directions.