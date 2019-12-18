In the first 10 years of The Bowerman, college track and field's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy, LSU's storied program has had a pair of finalists and one winner.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers doubled that list of finalists this season and hope to get another Bowerman or two when the men's and women's awards are presented Thursday night at the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's annual banquet.
Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson and pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, who have both turned pro since concluding spectacular freshman seasons at LSU, are among the three finalists for the women's and men's awards.
Joining Richardson as finalists are Arkansas' sprinter/hurdler Janeek Brown and Florida horizontal jumper Yanis David. Duplantis is up against Florida hurdler Grant Holloway and Texas Tech sprinter Divine Oduduru.
The winners will be announced during the banquet at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida, that will bring the coaches' annual convention to a close.
The Bowerman presentation will be streamed online on www.ESPN.com/watch starting at 6 p.m. CST.
When Richardson was voted a finalist by the 12-person Bowerman Advisory Board in June, shortly after the Dallas native completed a historic season, she became just the second LSU athlete to reach that stage.
The first was seven-time NCAA champion sprinter Kimberlyn Duncan, who was a finalist in 2011 and '12. She won after her junior season in 2012, becoming the first female winner from the Southeastern Conference.
Duplantis, a Lafayette native who competes for his mother's homeland of Sweden on the international circuit, is LSU's first male finalist.
It's only the fifth time in the 11-year history of The Bowerman that a school has had a male and female finalist in the same year.
Richardson, just the second freshman finalist for The Bowerman, turned heads during the outdoor season in becoming one of the top female sprinters in NCAA history.
She won the 100 meters at the NCAA championships in June, posting a collegiate-record time of 10.75 seconds to break the mark of 10.78 set at altitude by former LSU star Dawn Sowell back in 1989.
Richardson's time puts her ninth on the all-time world list in the event.
At the NCAA meet in Austin, Texas, she set two U20 age-group world records in the 100 and 200 meters, posting a time of 22.17 seconds in the latter to claim second place.
With the 10.75 in the 100 and 22.17 in the 200, Richardson became the first woman of any age in world track history to run sub-10.8 and sub-22.2 in a single day.
She also anchored LSU's 4x100-meter relay team that finished second in 42.29 seconds, capping a performance that earned her the collegiate women's outdoor athlete of the year award from Track & Field News.
Prior to the NCAA meet, Richardson became the first freshman in SEC history to sweep the 100 and 200 titles and run on the winning 4x100 relay at the league's outdoor championships.
Duplantis also made the most of his only year in an LSU uniform, winning the NCAA indoor pole vault title and sweeping the indoor and outdoor crowns at the SEC championships.
The 19-year-old phenom, who went on to win the silver medal at the World championships in October, broke the indoor and outdoor collegiate records and was 8-1 in pole vault finals while representing LSU.
He set the collegiate indoor record with a clearance of 19 feet, 5 inches at the SEC championships, which was also a Swedish record.
Duplantis also became the first man in collegiate history with at least four clearances of 19-1½ or better indoors in winning all five meets he competed in.
During the outdoor season, Duplantis was 3-1 in event finals with the only setback coming at the NCAA meet when he was outdueled by South Dakota's Chris Nilsen.
The highlight of the outdoor season for Duplantis, the fourth freshman to be named a Bowerman finalist, came when he set the collegiate record of 19-8¼ at the SEC championships.
With his win in the vault, Duplantis helped the LSU men claim their first SEC outdoor team title in 29 years.
Duplantis was named the SEC men's field athlete of the year in the indoor and outdoor seasons and was also the USTFCCCA South Central field athlete of the year indoors.