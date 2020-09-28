A raise and extension for LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark is back on the agenda Tuesday before the LSU Board of Supervisors.
The recommendation is for Clark to receive a $70,000 raise from $210,000 to $280,000 per year with an additional year on his contract to take him through June 2025.
The contract changes were to be considered Sept. 21 by a video teleconference meeting of the board, but that meeting was canceled without explanation.
Clark, who joined the LSU staff in 2012, was named co-head coach with D-D Breaux in May 2019 and served in that capacity with her for the 2020 season. Breaux announced her retirement in August after 43 seasons, the longest-tenured coach in Southeastern Conference history. Clark was immediately named to fill the position on his own.
Breaux received a raise to $405,000 per year in 2018.
Clark filled Breaux’s vacancy on the staff by bringing back former Tiger Ashleigh Gnat. An NCAA champion and 17-time All-American from 2014-17, Gnat served as an assistant this past season at Penn State.