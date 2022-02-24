LSU baseball has a few other minor injuries to add to the tally.
Neither outfielders Brody Drost nor Drew Bianco traveled with the team to LA Tech on Wednesday evening. Drost is out with a back injury, while Bianco has battled a hamstring injury from preseason. Bianco played in Sunday's game against Maine, but wasn't at full speed.
"Drew had a little bit of a setback from playing and that's just a tough thing with the hamstrings," Johnson said on Thursday. "He did not travel with us because we wanted him to get some full-scale treatment knowing that we had four games to hopefully have him available. We definitely like his contribution on the defensive side of the ball. My hope is he'll get closer to being closer to full strength this weekend."
Cade Beloso walked with a full leg cast before the LA Tech game on Wednesday night. Due to swelling, Johnson said he doesn't yet know how long Beloso will be out and what the plan is moving forward with treatment.