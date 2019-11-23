In many instances, a season finale with no conference implications might be considered a trap game.
Take a moment to listen to comments from LSU coach Ed Orgeron, quarterback Joe Burrow and others, though, after beating Arkansas, and it's clear there's no lack of emotional investment as Texas A&M heads to Baton Rouge a week before the Tigers face Georgia in the SEC Championship.
That was all but guaranteed at the end of the near 5-hour, 7-overtime marathon in the finale last season that the Aggies won 74-72.
Dear Aggies,— Matt Trent (@MCTrent23) November 24, 2019
Find something to do next Saturday at 6 PM. Go to a late dinner. Watch a movie. Play Monopoly. Read "War and Peace"
But I encourage you to not watch the LSU/Texas A&M game. #bloodbath #GeauxTigers #LSU #GigsDown👎 pic.twitter.com/hoZmXut7bA
"It's going to be on," Orgeron said, grinning when asked about the matchup. "I'll never forget that game last year. We're gonna be ready."
The game was also marked by scuffles that broke out postgame involving a relative of Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher and LSU assistant Kevin Faulk.
The Tigers and Aggies have gone in differing directions since, with LSU winning all 12 games it's played and ascending to the No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press, Coaches and College Football Playoff polls. The Aggies have gone 7-4 this season under the weight of a brutal schedule and losses to Clemson, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.
"Excited for Saturday. Excited," Burrow said, a grin hinting at his true feelings as he looked ahead to the game and "a chance to go 12-0."
LSU's running back didn't play as coy.
"We owe those guys a lot from last year. The pain, everything that we felt last year, sitting in that stadium, how many hours that we sat in there. To understand that pain. As a player it doesn't get any worse than that," said Clyde Edwards-Helaire. "A lot of those veteran guys who were here last year, the gear's already switched. I'm ready to start watching film on it tonight."
"It's already redemption time."#LSU star running back Clyde Edwards Helaire says the Tigers quickly turned the page to Texas A&M.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 24, 2019
"We owe those guys a lot from last year."
Edwards-Helaire says he wants to start watching video of the Aggies tonight. pic.twitter.com/gwHm8i8rvZ
Edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson left a clue on Twitter too, hinting at how he feels about the rematch.
We owe them 👎🏾— K'Lavon Chaisson (@S4CKGURU) November 24, 2019
Said safety JaCoby Stevens after the Arkansas win, discussing A&M: "I expect Tiger Stadium to be packed with a lot of angry fans, too."
LSU and Texas A&M kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium (ESPN).