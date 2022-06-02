The question is being asked from Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge to Hardy Street in Hattiesburg: Can the LSU Tigers go on the road and win an NCAA regional?
History says yes. The Tigers have done it before. In LSU’s long and glittering baseball history, the Tigers have had to go on the road for only seven previous NCAA regional appearances compared to a whopping 26 regionals at home under the current and previous formats since 1986.
While LSU has had much more success at home (22 regional wins), the Tigers have gotten the job done on the road at times. Three times in fact, including last year’s epic run out of the loser’s bracket to win the regional at Oregon and keep Paul Mainieri’s retirement on hold for another week.
LSU also won in 1987 at UNO, and enjoyed one of its greatest victories ever in 1989 at Texas A&M, beating the No. 1-ranked Aggies twice on their home field, including a 5-4 win in 11 innings to punch a ticket to Omaha, Nebraska.
A win in the Hattiesburg regional wouldn’t propel LSU to the College World Series this time. A super regional would await, which may mean a trip to Mainieri and Skip Bertman’s old haunts down in Miami, which is hosting its own regional in Coral Gables.
But with LSU — in seasons good, bad or somewhere in between like this one — there is always the expectation that the Tigers will find a way to succeed. They know it, and the other teams in their regional know it. Expect Chris Guillot to be bellowing and the K Lady to be hanging signs after every LSU pitcher deals a strikeout. And I can tell you from personal experience that hotel rooms in The ‘Burg are difficult to come by.
The question is, which LSU team will make the three-hour drive from Alex Box Stadium to USM’s Pete Taylor Park? Will it be the Tigers that won Southeastern Conference road series at Florida, Mississippi State, Alabama and Vanderbilt? Or will it be the team that looked hurt and handicapped while getting drummed out of the SEC tournament with a 1-2 record?
The Tigers, at least on paper, appear to be the better version of themselves. The Tigers were without their best and sixth-best hitters in Hoover, Alabama, resting Jacob Berry (fractured finger) and Cade Doughty (separated shoulder) for the tournament that counts most.
Now it’s here, and Berry and Doughty have to do something to contribute to LSU’s lineup. Frankly, it’s difficult to see the Tigers overcoming a salty Southern Miss team (43-16 but 2-2 in the Conference USA tournament on its home turf) without them.
Then there’s the pitching. LSU, at best, looks like a team with 1½ starters in Ma’Khail Hilliard, then probably Ty Floyd. LSU coach Jay Johnson, true to his roots, didn’t want to name a starter before the regional, so clearly he had a decision to make that won’t be revealed until about 90 minutes before first pitch Friday against Kennesaw State. Does he go with Hilliard, by far his most consistent starter, or another arm like Floyd, taking the calculated risk of saving Hilliard for an anticipated showdown with Southern Miss on Saturday? It’s worth remembering that Johnson threw Hilliard in LSU’s SEC tournament opener against Kentucky.
For those and some other reasons (cough, cough … fielding … cough) this isn’t an overwhelming LSU team. Yes, the Tigers (38-20) had a legitimate chance to be a regional host, but this hasn’t been a consistent enough team to not leave itself open to an early exit in the regional.
That said, the oddsmakers and pundits like LSU’s chances to advance. Caesars made LSU the big favorite to win the regional. And of D1Baseball.com’s nine staff members, six picked the Tigers to win it.
It feels like a strange existence for LSU whenever the Tigers aren't hosting a regional at The Box. And, obviously, LSU never has been to Hattiesburg for a regional. But the Tigers have a lot of players who helped them win in Eugene last year. They also have their name, and they have a reasonable reservoir of talent. All that has to count for something.
The question is, will it count enough for LSU to still be playing next week?