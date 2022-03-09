TAMPA, Fla. — Going into the Southeastern Conference tournament last March, Will Wade desperately wanted his team to do what his first two LSU teams couldn’t.
The goal was to win a game, and, if things went right, win a second game in the tournament for the first time since John Brady’s LSU teams did it in 2002 and ’03.
Armed with a double-bye, third-seeded LSU did just that.
The Tigers defeated No. 6 Ole Miss in the quarterfinals and tripped up No. 2 Arkansas in the semifinals before falling 80-79 to top-seeded Alabama in a championship-game thriller.
LSU had a chance to win its first SEC tournament title since 1980, but a last-second shot missed and an attempted tip-in failed to find the mark as well.
At least Wade checked that off his to-do list. He takes his team into this year’s event at Amalie Arena with the goal of building momentum for the NCAA tournament.
“We’ve played the toughest schedule in the league by far,” Wade said after LSU closed the regular season with an 80-77 overtime win over Alabama. “Hopefully, that will pay dividends for us as we get into tournament time.”
LSU will have to travel a bit of a different route to building that momentum, however, as the Tigers don’t have a double-bye for the first time in four years.
Fifth-seeded LSU (21-10, 9-9 SEC) will attempt to take the first step around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when it meets the winner of Wednesday night’s first-round game between No. 12 seed Missouri and No. 13 Ole Miss. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.
An inconsistent team over the second half of the season, LSU goes into the tournament with questions hanging over the program for the second time in four seasons.
Wade was suspended for the 2019 postseason after refusing to meet with NCAA investigators over possible recruiting violations, and Tuesday reports confirmed the university received a notice of allegations about those same questions.
The report came after Wade’s news conference previewing the SEC tournament Tuesday, and there were no on-site interview sessions scheduled Wednesday by the league. A source close to the basketball program confirmed Wade conducted a pair of practice sessions Wednesday in Tampa.
Wade said Tuesday he realizes it’ll be tougher to do what the Tigers nearly accomplished last year, so trying to protect a possible No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament is the objective.
“It's a lot harder to win four (games) in four days. … I'm a realist,” he said. “But it’s important in the sense that we’ve got some really good opportunities.
“First off, we don't need to knock our seeding down and give back what we got against Alabama. Then, if we can beat them, you’ve got a crack to help yourself again.”
Wade noted the last time the tournament was in Tampa in 2009, Mississippi State won four games in four days to take title. Auburn did the same thing in 2019.
“It can be done, but the hardest game in any tournament to win is the first one,” Wade said. “You got to win that first one to get your momentum going and everybody's more prepared.
“The second game we're going to be very difficult to prepare for just because what we do is pretty unique, the way we play on offense and defense. So, we've got to put everything we have into winning the first one and then kind of figure it out from there.”
Wade is confident his team is on the right track with two wins in its last three games after losing eight of 12 after reaching the midway point of the season.
“There's still some stuff we've got to get corrected, but we are certainly playing a lot better,” he said. “Certainly playing a lot closer to our capabilities. We're playing a lot closer to how we were earlier in the season, and so we want to keep that going.
“We have to be aggressive. … We want to be aggressive, we want to be confident, we want to be loose. That's what we talked about going into tournament play, so that's our mindset.”