When the World championships come to the United States for the first time next month, the host team's roster could include five athletes with LSU ties.
The USA championships concluded Sunday in Eugene, Oregon, with Olympian JuVaughn Harrison, making the world team on a second-place finish in the high jump.
Harrison, who has been bothered most of the outdoor season by a heel injury that contributed to a disappointing 11th-place finish in the long jump Friday night, worked through some discomfort to earn his spot on the team.
Harrison, who claimed the long- and high-jump crowns at the U.S. Olympic trials last summer and competed in both events in Tokyo, finished second in the high jump Sunday with a best of 7 feet, 6½ inches.
Shelby McEwen won at 7-7¾ after making his second attempt while Harrison, who earlier cleared three bars, bowed out after missing three times at that height.
Former Tiger Michael Cherry will also be in the World championships after receiving automatic entry into the meet as the 2021 Diamond League champion in the 400 meters.
Cherry was officially entered in the 400 for the USA championships, but didn't start when first-round heats were run Thursday night at Hayward Field.
A part of the U.S. 4x400-meter relay team that won the gold medal in Tokyo, Cherry will be one of four Americans in the open 400 and will be in the relay pool as well.
Also expected to be part of the relay pool is Vernon Norwood, who was fifth in the 400 meters final Saturday afternoon despite clocking a personal-record time of 44.35 seconds.
A veteran of several U.S. national teams, Norwood won a pair of relay medals at the Tokyo Olympics — a gold with the 4x400 relay and a bronze with the 4x400 mixed-gender relay.
He now owns five golds, a silver and a bronze in relays from the Olympics and World championships.
Aleia Hobbs, who was second in the open 100 meters, and Alia Armstrong, who finished third in the 100-meter hurdles, are safely on the team.
Former LSU standout Rayvon Grey won the men's long jump late Friday night, but was 1½ inches shy of achieving the World championships qualifying standard.
Because there are no more meets, Grey can still get in of he's among the top 32 in the World Athletics' long jump rankings.
He was 65th in the world as of last week and is unlikely to make that big of a jump when the new rankings come out Wednesday.
Three other athletes with LSU ties had shots at the U.S. team, but Tzuriel Pedigo was sixth in the javelin (244-3), Eric Edwards Jr. was seventh in the 110 hurdles (13.76) and Quincy Downing was eighth in the 400 hurdles (50.09).
Sha'Carri Richardson was in the 200 meters semifinals, but her time of 22.47 seconds was 10th with only the top eight advancing to the final.