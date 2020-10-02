When LSU went to play at Vanderbilt just over a year ago, just another world ago, it was a game about further establishing the Tigers as a national championship contender with a level of play, a standard, that allowed that team to reach that ultimate, lofty goal.
Just over a year later, LSU returns to Vanderbilt for a quite unexpected, one of two games grafted onto the schedule by the Southeastern Conference when COVID-19 stripped each school’s non-conference slate away.
But, in a sense, and even despite LSU’s season-opening 44-34 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday, it is a game that will be more important for the Tigers than their last visit.
It is a game LSU must win to prevent a start to the season from spiraling out of control. It is a game in which the Tigers, young and not quite as young, green newcomers or varnished veterans, must elevate their collective game back to a certain level.
Coach Ed Orgeron knows what it is, established it, has given a name to it that he returns to over and over again.
It is, he says, about playing to the LSU standard.
“It means stance, alignment, technique, doing your job, playing fast, running and hitting on defense,” Orgeron said. “It’s a standard we’ve set at quarterback, protecting our quarterbacks and letting our playmakers make plays.
“We’re far from it. We did some good things (Saturday), we did parts of it. But parts of it don’t cut it.”
Especially not the parts that some players contributed. When Orgeron spoke to reporters after practice Thursday, he expressed his dismay, make that agitation, about some players who he saw on film were loafing. Ones who were not out there playing up to the LSU standard, not giving their all.
“It was the first thing we addressed Monday,” Orgeron said. “Some players had 10 loafs. That’s not even close to the standard we play. They have to learn the standard, and every player who loafed ran after practice Monday.
“I think you’re going to see a difference this week.”
Not surprisingly in terms of human nature, the dedication to the craft for some players in the wake of last year’s exceptional achievement simply wasn’t there.
In Vanderbilt, LSU plays an outmanned but gritty opponent that last week went to College Station, Texas, and gave mistake-prone Texas A&M (the Aggies lost three fumbles) a stern test before falling 17-12. The Commodores showed they are much improved, at least defensively, from the team the Tigers blew past 66-38 last September.
Still, whatever level Vandy is at, this is about LSU. About its internal standard. About playing up to a level of excellence that isn’t just some lofty goal or mission statement but the expectation that must be achieved.
Even first-year Tigers like center Liam Shanahan, the transfer from Harvard, knows that the challenge comes from within Saturday more than anything else.
“This is a huge week for our team,” he said. “This is where we find out what we’re made of. We got punched in the face (last) Saturday, so we’re going to find out how we respond.”
The response, Orgeron promised, would be at a higher decibel level than whatever reedy sound it was that the Tigers made against State.
“It puts a fire under me, I guaran-damn-tee you that,” Orgeron said Monday. “And we are going to have a fire. This is a big game for us.
“For some reason, it (energy) wasn’t there (against State), and that’s up to me to get it done. I’m going to have to take my mask off a little bit more to scream. I felt like I was a little bit muffled.”
An un-muffled Orgeron is definitely the preferred type of Orgeron, to be sure.
But back to this LSU standard that Coach O talked about. Because what he is talking about is really the final frontier for this program.
LSU has proven that it can win big, as big as anyone else, gathering itself up for the ascent to college football’s highest heights. This century, LSU has played for four national championships and won three along with two other SEC titles, which are almost as difficult to win. In that span, only Alabama with five national titles and six SEC championships can claim to have done better.
But it is that perennial staying power that has eluded LSU. After winning the 2003 national title, the Tigers fell out of title contention by a midseason loss at Georgia and had to gather themselves up again for another championship run in 2007. The year after that, though, LSU went 8-5 and was never really a factor again until 2011.
Maybe the loss to State has already knocked LSU out of contention for whatever the College Football Playoff title chase will look like this season. One more defeat certainly would. Still, the goal has to be the long-term view. To consistently have the coaching, the talent, the support staff (witness LSU’s rapid expansion of its non-coaching analysts under Orgeron) to be in that mix year after year after year.
Alabama does it. Clemson does, too. And Ohio State. Oklahoma, though the Sooners haven’t won a national title since 2000, has reached the CFP four of the past five seasons, so a high level of play is in that program as well.
Of course, OU is coming off a loss to Kansas State last week, too. Probably over in Norman, they’re preaching about playing to the Oklahoma standard as well.