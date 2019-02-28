LSU has added another offensive analyst to its coaching staff.
DJ Mangas, who spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator at William & Mary, is listed on LSU's official coaching staff.
Mangas played wide receiver for the Tribe from 2008 to 2011, crossing paths with newly hired LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who played from 2009 to 2012.
Mangas began his coaching career at William & Mary as a student assistant after he graduated, working with running backs and quarterbacks, and he spent the following two seasons as a quarterback coach at Hampden-Sydney College and a running backs coach at Georgetown.
In the past five seasons, Mangus spent three seasons as a running backs coach, and then was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2017. At the time, he was the second-youngest offensive coordinator across Division I.
In 2018, William & Mary ranked 121st out of 124 teams at the FCS level with 13.6 points per game, and the Tribe ranked 122nd with 241.5 total yards per game.
Mangas is the latest addition to Ed Orgeron's support staff, which has shuffled since the end of the 2018 season, and he is the second offensive analyst to join the Tigers this month.
LSU has nine analysts listed on its coaching staff, having recently hired Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Mark Hutson as an offensive analyst and former LSU player August Mangin as a defensive analyst.
Defensive analyst Kevin Coyle left in October to become the defensive coordinator of the start-up league Alliance of American Football's Atlanta Legends. Coyle is now head coach, and former Tigers analyst Mark Criner is a linebackers coach on Coyle's staff.
On Feb. 15, former LSU player and analyst Brad Kragthorpe joined the coaching staff with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former LSU defensive analyst Leon Wright was hired as a cornerbacks coach at Mercer, the Georgia-based university announced Tuesday.