A statue of Skip Bertman may soon join the collection of tributes to LSU athletic heroes.
A proposal going before the LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday would request approval for a new Alex Box Champions Plaza. The plaza would honor LSU’s past Southeastern Conference regular season and SEC tournament championship teams and feature a statue of Bertman. He coach the Tigers from 1984-2001 and led LSU to five College World Series championships from 1991-2000, then served as athletic director from 2001-08.
The plaza would be a freeform-shaped area of about 3,150 square feet. It would be built just to the third base side of the home plate stands outside Alex Box Stadium along Gourrier Lane, adjacent to the ring of champions for LSU’s six CWS title teams. Work would begin in November, with completion scheduled for August 2019.
The cost of the project was not listed, but Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) would cover all the expenses.
LSU already has statues for basketball legends Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Petit on the north side of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Statues are also planned for 1959 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon and all-time college basketball scoring record holder Pete Maravich.